Global Bio Decontamination Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $294.7 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 7%

The bio decontamination market size stood at USD 171.4 million in 2022, and it is on track to hitting USD 294.7 million by 2030, growing at a 7% CAGR between 2022 and 2030.
The analyst states the expansion of this industry is owing to the escalating count of surgical procedures, surging cases of HAIs, and growing pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors.
The largest potential for this industry is in the expanding healthcare sector. With the increasing burden of infections, proper decontamination of medical facilities is a must. Many countries learned this lesson the hard way during the pandemic, when a significant case count was attributed to healthcare facilities that were not properly sanitized.
In 2022, the equipment category accounted for the largest revenue share, of about 55%, owing to the existence of numerous pieces of sanitizing equipment and the advantages related to them.
For example, washer disinfectors are often used in the medical and pharmaceutical sectors to either clean things before application or prepare reusable items (such as surgical instruments) for further sterilization.
Hydrogen Peroxide Sale Produced Most Revenue
The hydrogen peroxide category accounted for the largest market share, of above 40%, in 2022. A variety of microorganisms can be effectively killed using low concentrations of hydrogen peroxide vapors.
Most polymers and adhesives employed in the manufacture of healthcare gadgets are incapable of withstanding high temperatures. Hydrogen peroxide vapor sterilization may be successfully performed at temperatures as low as 4 C (39 F).
Furthermore, due to the low D-values associated with hydrogen peroxide vapors, rapid sterilization is feasible. The isolators can be put to more-diverse uses because of the short sterilization time. Additionally, since a pressure vessel is not required with HPV, costs are lower. Moreover, as a result of the peroxide vapors' improved effectiveness, the usage of other chemicals comes down.
HAIs Cases Are Rapidly Increasing in North America
With a share of about 45%, North America is the largest market, attributed to the growing count of surgical procedures and HAI cases and the existence of key players.
In the U.S. and Canada, after heart disease, cancer ranks as the second-most-common cause of death. In contrast to prostate and breast cancer, which are the most-often-diagnosed malignancies in men and women, respectively, lung cancer is the most-common cause of cancer mortality in both sexes.
Moreover, the European region has a significant share, of above 25%, primarily due to the mounting prevalence of HAIs. In the EU each year, over 4 million patients contract a healthcare-related infection.
In Europe, several distinct national-level systems provide healthcare services. As European customers seek more convenience, more alternatives, and shorter wait times, the private healthcare industry is booming.
