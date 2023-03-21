Global Hematology Testing Market to Reach $6.3 Billion in 2030: Burgeoning Cases of Blood-Related Illness and Increasing Usage of High-Throughput Hematology Analyzers Drives Growth

Dublin, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hematology Testing Market Size and Share Analysis by Product, Test, End-user - Industry Revenue Estimation and Demand Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In 2022, the hematology testing market was valued at USD 3,987.4 million, and it is predicted to hit USD 6,335.9 million in 2030, progressing at a 6% CAGR between 2022 and 2030, as per the report. This is owing to the burgeoning cases of blood-related illness and increasing usage of high-throughput hematology analyzers.
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott Laboratories
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Danaher Corporation
- Siemens Healthineers
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Novo Nordisk AS
- Sysmex Corporation
- Cardinal Health Inc.
- Fluidigm Corporation
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc
The prevalence of hemoglobinopathies and thalassemia has significantly increased in recent years, which will drive the number of people who undergo hematological testing.
Consumables Will Experience Faster Growth
The category of consumables holds the larger share, of about 70%, in the market. This category is predicted to grow at a rate of 7% in the years to come because hematological testing is performed using a variety of test kits and reagents.
Among the different types of consumables, reagents account for the largest share, of about 60%, and their sales are expected to grow at a CAGR of 5%.
Due to the rising prevalence of chronic and infectious illnesses, there has been a surge in the number of laboratory tests, thus driving the demand for reagents, which need to be purchased repeatedly.
Majority of Hematology Tests Are Performed as Part of Routine
The routine hematology tests category has the larger share, of around 70%. The relation between regular testing and different illness signs has been better understood as a result of technological improvements. This has led to a rise in the count of regular tests carried out to identify different health issues.
By end-user, hospitals held the largest share, of around 45%, in 2022.
- This is because hospitals are becoming more common, and they have a higher patient flow than other medical facilities.
- Additionally, they establish contracts with suppliers to regularly buy analyzers and associated consumables.
- Further, the majority of the people choose hospitals over alternative healthcare settings because the former provide access to knowledgeable personnel to patients of acute and chronic disorders.
Hematologic Tests Are Mostly Used in North America
With a market size of almost USD 2 billion in 2022, North America held the top spot in the industry. This is largely due to the advantageous reimbursement policies, favorable patient demographics, and growing prevalence of numerous blood-borne illnesses.
Further, the APAC market is predicted to grow by around 8% in the years to come. This can be attributed to the rising blood-related disease prevalence, growing blood donation activities, increasing government funding, and surging public awareness of blood donation.
Moreover, China and India, combined, account for an over 50% share in APAC, due to the high rate of flow cytometry adoption in these nations.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|270
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$3987.4 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$6335.9 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Research Scope
Chapter 2. Research Methodology
Chapter 3. Executive Summary
Chapter 4. Voice of Industry Experts/KOLs
Chapter 5. Market Indicators
Chapter 6. Industry Outlook
6.1. Market Dynamics
6.1.1. Trends
6.1.2. Drivers
6.1.3. Restraints/challenges
6.1.4. Impact analysis of drivers/restraints
6.2. Impact of COVID-19
6.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.3.1. Bargaining power of buyers
6.3.2. Bargaining power of suppliers
6.3.3. Threat of new entrants
6.3.4. Intensity of rivalry
6.3.5. Threat of substitutes
Chapter 7. Global Market
7.1. Overview
7.2. Market Revenue, by Product (2017-2030)
7.2.1. Instruments market revenue, by type (2017-2030)
7.2.1.1. Analyzers market revenue, by type (2017-2030)
7.2.2. Consumables market revenue, by type (2017-2030)
7.3. Market Revenue, by Test (2017-2030)
7.4. Market Revenue, by End-user (2017-2030)
7.5. Market Revenue, by Region (2017-2030)
Chapter 8. North America Market
Chapter 9. Europe Market
Chapter 10. APAC Market
Chapter 11. LATAM Market
Chapter 12. MEA Market
Chapter 13. U.S. Market
Chapter 14. Canada Market
Chapter 15. Germany Market
Chapter 16. France Market
Chapter 17. U.K. Market
Chapter 18. Italy Market
Chapter 19. Spain Market
Chapter 20. Japan Market
Chapter 21. China Market
Chapter 22. India Market
Chapter 23. Australia Market
Chapter 24. South Korea Market
Chapter 25. Brazil Market
Chapter 26. Mexico Market
Chapter 27. Saudi Arabia Market
Chapter 28. South Africa Market
Chapter 29. Competitive Landscape
29.1. List of Market Players and Their Offerings
29.2. Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players
29.3. Product Benchmarking of Key Players
29.4. Recent Strategic Developments
Chapter 30. Company Profiles
Chapter 31. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eq89jr
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment