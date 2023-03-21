Global Hematology Testing Market to Reach $6.3 Billion in 2030: Burgeoning Cases of Blood-Related Illness and Increasing Usage of High-Throughput Hematology Analyzers Drives Growth

Dublin, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hematology Testing Market Size and Share Analysis by Product, Test, End-user - Industry Revenue Estimation and Demand Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In 2022, the hematology testing market was valued at USD 3,987.4 million, and it is predicted to hit USD 6,335.9 million in 2030, progressing at a 6% CAGR between 2022 and 2030, as per the report. This is owing to the burgeoning cases of blood-related illness and increasing usage of high-throughput hematology analyzers.

The prevalence of hemoglobinopathies and thalassemia has significantly increased in recent years, which will drive the number of people who undergo hematological testing.



Consumables Will Experience Faster Growth



The category of consumables holds the larger share, of about 70%, in the market. This category is predicted to grow at a rate of 7% in the years to come because hematological testing is performed using a variety of test kits and reagents.



Among the different types of consumables, reagents account for the largest share, of about 60%, and their sales are expected to grow at a CAGR of 5%.



Due to the rising prevalence of chronic and infectious illnesses, there has been a surge in the number of laboratory tests, thus driving the demand for reagents, which need to be purchased repeatedly.



Majority of Hematology Tests Are Performed as Part of Routine



The routine hematology tests category has the larger share, of around 70%. The relation between regular testing and different illness signs has been better understood as a result of technological improvements. This has led to a rise in the count of regular tests carried out to identify different health issues.



By end-user, hospitals held the largest share, of around 45%, in 2022.

This is because hospitals are becoming more common, and they have a higher patient flow than other medical facilities.

Additionally, they establish contracts with suppliers to regularly buy analyzers and associated consumables.

Further, the majority of the people choose hospitals over alternative healthcare settings because the former provide access to knowledgeable personnel to patients of acute and chronic disorders.

Hematologic Tests Are Mostly Used in North America



With a market size of almost USD 2 billion in 2022, North America held the top spot in the industry. This is largely due to the advantageous reimbursement policies, favorable patient demographics, and growing prevalence of numerous blood-borne illnesses.



Further, the APAC market is predicted to grow by around 8% in the years to come. This can be attributed to the rising blood-related disease prevalence, growing blood donation activities, increasing government funding, and surging public awareness of blood donation.



Moreover, China and India, combined, account for an over 50% share in APAC, due to the high rate of flow cytometry adoption in these nations.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 270 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3987.4 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6335.9 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Scope



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Voice of Industry Experts/KOLs



Chapter 5. Market Indicators



Chapter 6. Industry Outlook

6.1. Market Dynamics

6.1.1. Trends

6.1.2. Drivers

6.1.3. Restraints/challenges

6.1.4. Impact analysis of drivers/restraints

6.2. Impact of COVID-19

6.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.3.1. Bargaining power of buyers

6.3.2. Bargaining power of suppliers

6.3.3. Threat of new entrants

6.3.4. Intensity of rivalry

6.3.5. Threat of substitutes



Chapter 7. Global Market

7.1. Overview

7.2. Market Revenue, by Product (2017-2030)

7.2.1. Instruments market revenue, by type (2017-2030)

7.2.1.1. Analyzers market revenue, by type (2017-2030)

7.2.2. Consumables market revenue, by type (2017-2030)

7.3. Market Revenue, by Test (2017-2030)

7.4. Market Revenue, by End-user (2017-2030)

7.5. Market Revenue, by Region (2017-2030)

Chapter 8. North America Market

Chapter 9. Europe Market

Chapter 10. APAC Market

Chapter 11. LATAM Market

Chapter 12. MEA Market

Chapter 13. U.S. Market

Chapter 14. Canada Market

Chapter 15. Germany Market

Chapter 16. France Market

Chapter 17. U.K. Market

Chapter 18. Italy Market

Chapter 19. Spain Market

Chapter 20. Japan Market

Chapter 21. China Market

Chapter 22. India Market

Chapter 23. Australia Market

Chapter 24. South Korea Market

Chapter 25. Brazil Market

Chapter 26. Mexico Market

Chapter 27. Saudi Arabia Market

Chapter 28. South Africa Market

Chapter 29. Competitive Landscape

29.1. List of Market Players and Their Offerings

29.2. Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players

29.3. Product Benchmarking of Key Players

29.4. Recent Strategic Developments



Chapter 30. Company Profiles



Chapter 31. Appendix

