Global Myasthenia Gravis Treatment Market Report 2023: Upsurge in the Number of Pipeline Studies for Drug Development Present Opportunities

Dublin, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Myasthenia Gravis Treatment Market (2023-2028) by Type, End-User, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Myasthenia Gravis Treatment Market is estimated to be USD 1.33 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1.89 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.3%.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Geriatric Population Across the Globe

Increasing Cases of Swollen Eyes Due to Myasthenia Gravis

Rising Clinical Trials for Treatment

Restraints

High Cost Associated with the Treatment

Opportunities

Improving Healthcare Infrastructure

Upsurge in the Number of Pipeline Studies for Drug Development

Challenges

Side Effects Associated with Drugs

Market Segmentations



The Global Myasthenia Gravis Treatment Market is segmented based on Type, End-User, and Geography.

By Type, the market is classified into Medication and Surgery.

By End-User, the market is classified into Clinics and Hospitals.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Myasthenia Gravis Treatment Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Myasthenia Gravis Treatment Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Myasthenia Gravis Treatment Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the market are also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 154 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.33 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1.89 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

5 Market Analysis



6 Global Myasthenia Gravis Treatment Market, By Type



7 Global Myasthenia Gravis Treatment Market, By End-Users



8 Americas' Myasthenia Gravis Treatment Market



9 Europe's Myasthenia Gravis Treatment Market



10 Middle East and Africa's Myasthenia Gravis Treatment Market



11 APAC's Myasthenia Gravis Treatment Market



12 Competitive Landscape



13 Company Profiles



14 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

AbbVie, Inc.

Alexion Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Argenx SE

Avadel Pharmaceuticals, PLC

Bausch Health Companies, Inc.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

CSL Behring Ag

F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ag

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC

Fresenius Kabi Ag

GSK PLC

Grifols SA

Lupin Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp.

Novartis Ag

Pfizer, Inc.

Sandoz, Inc.

Shire PLC

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

Taj Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.

Troikaa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Bausch Health Companies, Inc.

Zydus Cadila Healthcare Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s4cnz0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment