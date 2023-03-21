Global Myasthenia Gravis Treatment Market Report 2023: Upsurge in the Number of Pipeline Studies for Drug Development Present Opportunities

Dublin, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Myasthenia Gravis Treatment Market (2023-2028) by Type, End-User, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Myasthenia Gravis Treatment Market is estimated to be USD 1.33 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1.89 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.3%.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Geriatric Population Across the Globe
- Increasing Cases of Swollen Eyes Due to Myasthenia Gravis
- Rising Clinical Trials for Treatment
Restraints
- High Cost Associated with the Treatment
Opportunities
- Improving Healthcare Infrastructure
- Upsurge in the Number of Pipeline Studies for Drug Development
Challenges
- Side Effects Associated with Drugs
Market Segmentations
The Global Myasthenia Gravis Treatment Market is segmented based on Type, End-User, and Geography.
- By Type, the market is classified into Medication and Surgery.
- By End-User, the market is classified into Clinics and Hospitals.
- By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
- Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Myasthenia Gravis Treatment Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
The analyst analyses the Global Myasthenia Gravis Treatment Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Report Attribute
Details
|Details
No. of Pages
154
Forecast Period
2023 - 2028
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
$1.33 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
$1.89 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
7.3%
Regions Covered
Global
- AbbVie, Inc.
- Alexion Pharmaceutical, Inc.
- Argenx SE
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals, PLC
- Bausch Health Companies, Inc.
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- CSL Behring Ag
- F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ag
- Fresenius Kabi Ag
- GSK PLC
- Grifols SA
- Lupin Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp.
- Novartis Ag
- Pfizer, Inc.
- Sandoz, Inc.
- Shire PLC
- Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.
- Taj Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
- Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.
- Troikaa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
- Zydus Cadila Healthcare Ltd.
