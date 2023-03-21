Correction: Bank of Åland Plc: Managers' Transactions (Salonius)

English Swedish

Bank of Åland Plc

Managers' Transactions

March 21, 2023, 11.45 EET

Correction to the release published by Bank of Åland Plc on 21 March 2023 at 9:45 EET, regarding the managers transaction´of Anne-Maria Salonius had incorrect transaction volume. The correct transaction volume is 894.



Corrected release below:



Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Anne-Maria Salonius

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Ålandsbanken Abp

LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73

Notification type: AMENDMENT

Reference number: 27680/4/4

Amendment comment:

Incorrect number of shares

Transaction date: 2023-03-17

Outside a trading venue





Instrument type: SHARE



ISIN: FI0009001127



Nature of transaction: SUBSCRIPTION



Transaction details



(1): Volume: 894 Unit price: 38.8013 EUR



Aggregated transactions (1):



Volume: 894 Volume weighted average price: 38.8013 EUR



For further information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505



