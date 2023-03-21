Investment Banking Trading Services Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Need for Advisory and Consultancy Services Across Various Industrial Verticals Fuels Sector

Dublin, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Investment Banking Trading Services Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global investment banking trading services market size reached US$ 315.23 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 506.66 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.23% during 2021-2027.



Investment banking trading services are a segment of banking operations that offer consulting services to individuals, corporates, and companies while acting as a mediator for creditors and businesses in the market. They include equity or debt underwriting, financial advisory, trading equities, transaction executions, initial public offerings (IPOs), market-making securities, and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) of different franchises as standard services.

These facilities help determine the loss or profit of certain companies, deliver reliable reports and information to make the right investment decisions, manage the organizations' finances, and improve the overall working of an enterprise.

Apart from this, investment banking trading services operate on primary brokerages and wealth management facilities in coordination with their investment research organizations to bring buyers and sellers together for trade and generate market information. Consequently, they are widely used across diverse industries to receive financial consultancy services.



Investment Banking Trading Services Market Trends:



The considerable expansion in the banking, financial, service, and insurance (BFSI) sector and the increasing need for advisory and consultancy services across various industrial verticals to expand their business projects and portfolios are majorly driving the market growth.

In line with this, the rising competition amongst franchises and the growing number of external forces demanding an investment banker for financial advice are acting as another growth-inducing factor. This is further influenced by the escalating requirement for capital and business expansion amongst corporates globally.

Additionally, the widespread adoption of new approaches, such as investment banking trading services by organizations owing to their multiple benefits, including more fluid communications, reduced costs, and the opportunity to buy smaller quantities, is contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, ongoing business expansions, extensive engagement in complex organizational activities, and the massive need for consultancy services and M&A are creating a positive outlook for the market.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global investment banking trading services market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on service type and industry vertical.



Breakup by Service Type:

Equity Underwriting and Debt Underwriting Services

Trading and Related Services

Financial Advisory

Others

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

BFSI

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

IT and Telecom

Retail and Consumer Goods

Media and Entertainment

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global investment banking trading services market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global investment banking trading services market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the service type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the industry vertical?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global investment banking trading services market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 142 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (Billion) in 2021 Billion315.23 Billion Forecasted Market Value (Billion) by 2027 Billion506.66 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Investment Banking Trading Services Market



6 Market Breakup by Service Type



7 Market Breakup by Industry Vertical



8 Market Breakup by Region



9 SWOT Analysis



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis



12 Price Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape



Companies Mentioned

Bank of America Corporation

Barclays Bank PLC

Citigroup Inc.

Credit Suisse Group AG

Deutsche Bank AG

Goldman Sachs

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Morgan Stanley

UBS Group AG

Wells Fargo & Company.

