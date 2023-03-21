Unmanned Surface Vehicles Global Market Report 2023: High Demand for Water Quality Monitoring and Ocean Data Mapping Fuels Growth

Dublin, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Unmanned Surface Vehicles Market by Type (Autonomous Surface Vehicles, Remotely Operated Surface Vehicles, Application (Defense, Commercial), System, Cruising Speed, Hull Type, Endurance, Size and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The unmanned surface vehicles market is estimated to be USD 0.7 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 1.2 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2022 to 2027.
Growth of this market can be attributed to the rise in military applications like combat support, ISR, mine countermeasure, etc., and commercial applications like Inspection & hydrographic surveying.
Reconnaissance, survey, and rescue.
Many countries have increased their investments in the maritime sector in recent years, resulting in significant improvements in ship automation. The unmanned surface vehicle (USV) has become the new favorite in the field of surveillance, survey, and rescue. When completing activities, the USV is usually carried by the mother ship, which presents significant obstacles to the launch and recovery of the USV in a hostile maritime environment. When the USV is far from the floating bracket, it uses GPS navigation to find its way back. Because the distance is short, the floating bracket may use the reassignment to control the direction.
Artificial intelligence and machine learning to give the vessel autonomy.
Autonomous cargo ships, also known as autonomous container ships or maritime autonomous surface ships (MASS), are crewless boats that move containers or bulk freight with little or no human interaction through navigable seas. An onshore control center can monitor and direct the vessels remotely from a nearby human ship, or artificial intelligence and machine learning can all be employed to give the vessel autonomy. As of 2019, many autonomous cargo ship projects were in the works, the most notable of which was the building of the MV Yara Birkeland, which was set to begin testing and operations in 2019.
Payload: The largest segment of the unmanned surface vehicles market, by the system.
The payload segment includes cameras, sensors, SONAR, X-band marine radars, visual systems, LiDAR, echo sounders, and others. Cameras are a cost-effective payload for all unmanned systems. The market for cameras is mature as compared to other payloads and has significant opportunities for more advanced technological developments in the near future. Unmanned surface vehicles use sensors to map their operating environment and detect objects causing interference. Sensors are also used to examine undersea cables and detect and classify a wide variety of chemicals in seawater.
SONAR includes a number of acoustic pings to form an image with higher resolution. SONAR can be integrated with the INS and motion sensing platform of the USV and uses modern signal processing, such as Displaced Phase Centre Analysis (DPCA), to process raw data into images.
500-1,000 Hours: largest segment of the unmanned surface vehicles market, by endurance.
USVs with an endurance range of 500-1,000 hours are mostly used for oilfield services, such as locating energy sources, energy data management, drilling, formation evaluation, well construction, and production and completion.
North America: The largest contributing region in the unmanned surface vehicles market.
Study coverage for the North American region includes the analysis of US and Canada.
The US significantly invests in defense-related activities and uses USVs for applications such as anti-submarine warfare, mine countermeasure, and surveillance. The increasing offshore activities, such as mine hunting, are expected to boost the adoption of USVs in the US in the coming years. In the 2022 US budget, USD 20.6 billion was requested for all maritime vehicles, including unmanned ones. USVs also garner significant demand from the oil & gas industry.
According to the US Energy Information Administration, US crude oil production increased by 16% in 2022, setting a new record of nearly 11.6 million barrels per day.
In Canada, the Arctic Ocean watershed extends to 3.5 million km square, the Atlantic Ocean watershed spreads over all of Eastern Canada and covers an area of 1.6 million km square, and the Pacific Ocean watershed drains an area slightly greater than 1 million km2.
Considering this fact, in June 2015, the Government of Canada established a new federal research organization - Polar Knowledge Canada - that combines the functions of the Canadian Polar Commission and the Canadian High Arctic Research Station program developed by Aboriginal Affairs and Northern Development Canada. This organization is responsible for advancing Canada's knowledge of the Arctic Ocean and strengthening Canadian leadership in polar science and technology.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- High Demand for Water Quality Monitoring and Ocean Data Mapping
- Rise in Asymmetric Threats and Need for Maritime Security
- Increased Capital Expenditure of Companies in Offshore Oil & Gas Industry
Restraints
- Presence of Low-Cost Substitutes
Opportunities
- Advancements in USV Design
- Growing Use of Unmanned Surface Vehicles in Combat Operations
Challenges
- Unclear Navigation Rules and Need for Human Intervention
- Development of Collision Avoidance Systems and Networking Issues
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|271
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2027
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$0.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
|$1.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Industry Trends
7 Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market, by Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Defense
7.3 Commercial
8 Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market, by System
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Propulsion
8.3 Communication
8.4 Payload
8.5 Chassis Material
8.6 Component
9 Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market, by Endurance
9.1 Introduction
9.2 <100 Hours
9.3 100-500 Hours
9.4 500-1,000 Hours
9.5 >1,000 Hours
10 Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market, by Hull Type
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Single
10.3 Twin
10.4 Triple
10.5 Rigid Inflatable
11 Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market, by Cruising Speed
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Less Than 10 Knots
11.3 10-30 Knots
11.4 More Than 30 Knots
12 Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market, by Type
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Semi-Autonomous
12.3 Autonomous
13 Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market, by Size
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Small (<3 Meters)
13.3 Medium (3-7 Meters)
13.4 Large 7-14 Meters
13.5 Extra Large >14 Meters
14 Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market, by Region
15 Competitive Landscape
16 Company Profiles
17 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mb5jop
