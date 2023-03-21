ApplyBoard scales to provide seamless access to global international recruitment training with TrainHub

Kitchener, Ontario, Canada, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ApplyBoard announced today the successful completion of its integration with TrainHub (formerly Panda Portal) following its acquisition of the industry leading recruitment partner training platform. As part of the integration, recruitment partners will have access to a growing portfolio of training resources from ApplyBoard’s higher education partner institutions, providing recruiters and counsellors with vital tools and up-to-date materials to better support their students.

ApplyBoard is now scaling to bring together its partner institutions and network of recruitment partners on the dedicated TrainHub platform. This will allow institutions to monitor and keep records of completed training, in addition to the expanded training benefits for recruitment partners.

“It’s our priority to set up students for success in their study abroad journeys and that occurs when trust and transparency are established from start to finish. This is the single largest expansion of access to international student recruitment training the sector has ever seen and we are thrilled to make it a reality with TrainHub,” says Meti Basiri, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ApplyBoard. “The ApplyBoard platform is building an ecosystem of solutions designed to help and improve the study abroad journey for students and TrainHub is meeting one of the most vital needs in the sector: access to the proper global training.”

Recruitment partners using TrainHub can now access reliable, on-demand training that they know is current and approved by ApplyBoard’s partner institutions. Simultaneously, TrainHub offers higher education professionals an easy-to-use platform to share and distribute their institution’s most important learning resources.

TrainHub’s innovative platform is currently used by more than 150 higher education institutions and recruitment partners from around the world. Jimmy Battaglia, Head of TrainHub, is dedicated to improving access to vital training and materials for recruitment partners so they are expertly positioned to support their students.

“One of the reasons I joined forces with ApplyBoard a year ago is because we are both driven and focused on enabling student success,” says Battaglia. “As a former international student, I know firsthand how much of an impact a counsellor’s advice and guidance can have on a student’s academic path. This is what has driven TrainHub’s vision to provide institutions and recruitment partners with the best learning hub possible.”

ApplyBoard was built to create more access to education for students. This began with providing access to the right information and the right technology to make that happen as seamlessly as possible.

The investment into the creation of the ApplyBoard Counsellor Courses, the e-learning platform for recruitment partners to expand their knowledge free of charge in 2021, and now TrainHub’s integration with ApplyBoard are only two of many ways that ApplyBoard is improving and positively transforming the entire international education industry and its processes.

ApplyBoard will continue investing millions of dollars in the coming years to expand recruitment training and technology like ApplyProof that will strengthen trust in documentation to ensure students receive the best advice and study abroad journey as possible.

Read more about the integration on ApplyBoard’s Blog .

About ApplyBoard

ApplyBoard empowers students around the world to access the best education by simplifying the study abroad search, application, and acceptance process to more than 1,750 institutions across Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Ireland. ApplyBoard, headquartered in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada, has helped more than 600,000 students from more than 125 countries along their educational journeys since 2015. To learn more, visit: www.applyboard.com