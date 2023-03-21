Global Smart Inhalers Market Report 2023: Growing Collaborations Between Manufacturers and Software Companies Present Opportunities

Dublin, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Inhalers Market (2023-2028) by Product Type, Indication, Distribution Channel, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Smart Inhalers Market is estimated to be USD 185.01 Mn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 399.42 Mn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 16.64%.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of People Suffering from Asthma

Increasing Adoption of Digitally Improved Products

Easy Availability of Products on Online and Offline Channels

Restraints

Higher Cost Associated with the Development of Smart Inhalers

Opportunities

Growing Collaborations Between Manufacturers and Software Companies

Challenges

Lack of Information Regarding the Symptoms of COPD and Asthma

Market Segmentations



The Global Smart Inhalers Market is segmented based on Product Type, Indication, Distribution Channel, and Geography.

By Product Type, the market is classified into Inhalers and Nebulizers.

By Indication, the market is classified into Asthma and COPD.

By Distribution Channel, the market is classified into Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, and Retail Pharmacies.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Smart Inhalers Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Smart Inhalers Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics



5 Market Analysis



6 Global Smart Inhalers Market, By Product Type



7 Global Smart Inhalers Market, By Applications



8 Global Smart Inhalers Market, By Distribution Channel



9 Americas' Smart Inhalers Market



10 Europe's Smart Inhalers Market



11 Middle East and Africa's Smart Inhalers Market



12 APAC's Smart Inhalers Market



13 Competitive Landscape



14 Company Profiles



15 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

3M Company

Adherium Ltd.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

AptarGroup, Inc.

AstraZeneca PLC

C.H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Co. KG

Cohero Health, Inc.

Findair Sp. z o. o.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

GSK PLC

H&T Presspart Manufacturing Ltd.

Inspiro Medical Ltd.

Novartis Ag

OMRON Healthcare Europe B.V.

OPKO Health, Inc.

PARI GmbH

Reciprocal Labs Corp.

Sensirion Ag

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Vectura Group PLC

Zeolr Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

