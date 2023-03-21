Digital Advocacy Software Market Forecast 2023-2028: Growth Potential, Business Expansion Plans, and Revenue Projections

Pune, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global “Digital Advocacy Software Market” Research [123 Pages Report] are detailed by types, applications, and geographical. These classifications are further broken down into divisions in order to provide a deeper understanding of the Digital Advocacy Software market. The study introduces competitors in the industry and details the top businesses from the standpoint of market share, market size, growth rate etc. for the competitive landscape. Also, the effects of COVID-19, rising market trends, mergers and acquisitions, and regional conflicts will all be taken into account.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Digital Advocacy Software Market

The global Digital Advocacy Software market size was valued at USD 285.59 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.19% during the forecast period, reaching USD 483.92 million by 2028.

Major Players in Digital Advocacy Software market are:

Blackbaud

Bloomerang

Capitol Canary

Quorum

OneClickPolitics

Muster

Influitive

EveryAction

The Soft Edge

Charity Engine

Ecanvasser

NationBuilder

FiscalNote

Digital Advocacy Software Market by Types:

Cloud-based

On-premises

Digital Advocacy Software Market by Applications:

Nonprofits

Corporations

Key Factors Considered

COVID-19

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the Digital Advocacy Software market has definitely taken a hit. The report describes the market scenario during and post the pandemic in the vision of upstream raw materials, major market participants, downstream major customers, etc. Other aspects, such as changes in consumer behavior, demand, transport capacity, trade flow under COVID-19, have also been taken into consideration during the process of the research.

Regional Conflict / Russia-Ukraine War

The report also presents the impact of regional conflict on this market in an effort to aid the readers to understand how the market has been adversely influenced and how it’s going to evolve in the years to come.

Challenges & Opportunities

Factors that may help create opportunities and boost profits for market players, as well as challenges that may restrain or even pose a threat to the development of the players, are revealed in the report, which can shed a light on strategic decisions and implementation.

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historical data and forecast (2018-2029):

United States

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2018-2022

Base Year: 2022

Estimated Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2022-2028

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What will the Digital Advocacy Software market growth rate during the forecast period?

Which are the key factors driving the Digital Advocacy Software market?

What was the size of the Digital Advocacy Software market by 2029?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Digital Advocacy Software market?

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Digital Advocacy Software market?

What are the Digital Advocacy Software market opportunities in the global Digital Advocacy Software Industry?

