With 3.80% CAGR, Silage Inoculants and Enzymes Market Size to Hit USD 629.27 Million by 2028: Comprehensive Research Report by Facts & Factors

NEW YORK, United States, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Silage Inoculants And Enzymes Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Type (Homofermentative, Heterofermentative), By Species (Lactobacillus, Pediococcus, Enterococcus), By Enzymes (Fiber-digesting, Starch-digesting), By Crop-Type (Corn, Sorghum, Alfalfa, Clovers, Others (Barley, Oats, Rye, Legumes, And Grasses)), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global silage inoculants and enzymes market size & share was valued at approximately USD 503.10 million in 2021. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 3.80% and is anticipated to reach over USD 629.27 million by 2028.”

The report analyses the silage inoculants and enzymes market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global market.

What are Silage Inoculants and Enzymes? How big is the Silage Inoculants and Enzymes Industry?

Market Overview:

Silage is a preserved pasture created by storing young plants in an airtight container and allowing fermentation to produce acetic and lactic acids, which help keep the feed wet and preserve it. Adding enzymes and silage inoculants to recently harvested fodder can improve the likelihood of producing high-quality hay. The lactic acid bacteria outnumber the natural lactic acid bacteria on the crop in the silage inoculant. When used with a good silage inoculant, enzymes are a beneficial supplement to consider. In silage inoculants, enzymes are generally employed to produce sugars that the inoculant bacteria may consume for fermentation and growth.

Silage enzymes and inoculants function by reorienting silage fermentation to protect crop quality better. The majority of the forages are ensiled. Silage inoculants include microorganisms that control the fermentation of silage and aid in effective crop protection. An effective silage inoculant can hasten and improve fermentation. This improves animal performance and further reduces energy and dry matter loss. The capacity to produce milk or meat may be increased, silage quality can be improved, and silage contraction can decrease.

As per the analysis, the silage inoculants and enzymes market are likely to grow above a CAGR of around 3.80% between 2022 and 2028.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. Silage inoculants are supplements used to control and improve the fermentation of haylage and corn silage. They include anaerobic lactic acid bacteria. The rising demand for silage inoculants & enzymes from animal husbandry is anticipated to fuel the market's expansion.

By type, the homofermentative category dominated the market in 2021.

By species, the lactobacillus category dominated the market in 2021.

On the basis of region, North America dominated the global silage inoculants & enzymes market in 2021.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global silage inoculants and enzymes market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global silage inoculants and enzymes market include;

du Pont de Nemours and Company

ADDCON GROUP GmbH

Kemin Industries

E. I. Archer Daniels Midland Company

Chr. Hansen A/S.

Volac International Ltd.

Agri-King Inc.

Biomin Holding GmbH

Lallemand Inc.

Schamann BioEnergy GmbH

Industry Growth Factors & Restraints:

The meat and dairy industries have expanded as a consequence of the rising need for food caused by the growing population. The global silage inoculant and enzyme market are expanding due to the rising need for animal feed for cattle. Utilizing silage inoculants and enzymes is primarily done to recover and preserve dry organic matter while maintaining its nutritional content & palatability and enhancing animal performance. The entire profitability of the dairy may be significantly impacted by better silage management.

However, silage inoculants and enzymes have varying effects and are not always successful.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

To prevent the COVID-19 pandemic, governments from all over the world are working with pharmaceutical and biotech companies, supporting the development of vaccines and preparing for problems with the distribution of medical supplies. The extraordinarily high demand for these drugs has created huge potential for makers of COVID-19 management drugs given the severe unavailability of these drugs in many industrialized countries. In light of this, it is projected that the biotechnology industry would experience substantial growth in the upcoming years due to the demand for COVID-19 vaccines and treatments.

Segmentation Analysis

The global silage inoculants & enzymes market is segregated based on type, species, enzyme, crop type, and region.

Based on type, the market is segmented into homofermentative and heterofermentative. The homofermentative segment dominated the market in 2021. Based on species, the market is classified into lactobacillus, pediococcus, and Enterococcus. The Lactobacillus segment dominated the market in 2021.

Based on the enzyme, the market is classified into fiber-digesting and starch-digesting. Starch-digesting dominated the market in 2021. Based on crop type, the market is classified into corn, sorghum, alfalfa, clovers, and others (barley, oats, rye, legumes and grasses). Among these, the corn segment dominated the market in 2021.

Browse Complete Report Here | Silage Inoculants and Enzymes Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028

Regional Analysis:

North America dominates the silage inoculants & enzymes market in 2021

The global silage inoculants & enzymes market is divided into geographic regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The US and Canada's economies dominate in North America, though this is changing as more foreign direct investment is going into the region's economic growth. North American countries are experiencing substantial growth in their agriculture industries. North America produces and exports a wide variety of agricultural products worldwide.

Beyond the spread of the illness and efforts to contain it, the coronavirus pandemic has had a significant impact. Due to the extensive distribution of agricultural output in North America, no significant supply chain disruptions are currently noted. The supply and demand chains for silage enzymes and inoculants have been divested in the region. Supply and output are impacted by the region's present state of lockdown.

Recent Industry Developments:

July 2021: The relationship between BASF and Cargill has grown to include developing and marketing cutting-edge enzyme-based products for the animal feed sector. The businesses work together to design and produce enzyme goods and services.

Report Scope:

The global silage inoculants and enzymes market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Homofermentative

Heterofermentative

By Species

Lactobacillus

Pediococcus

Enterococcus

By Enzymes

Fiber-digesting

Starch-digesting

By Crop-Type

Corn

Sorghum

Alfalfa

Clovers

Others (barley, oats, rye, legumes, and grasses)

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



