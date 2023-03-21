Global Dietary Supplements Market Size Is Forecasted To Grow $307.8 Billion by 2028 from $191.1 Billion in 2020, Increasing at 5.9% CAGR | By Healthcare Industry Analysis

Los Angeles, CA, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The dietary supplements market has seen significant growth in recent years in global market, According to Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Dietary Supplements Market By Ingredients (Botanicals, Vitamins, Minerals, Amino Acids, Enzymes) For Additional Supplements, Medicinal Supplements And Sports Nutrition Applications - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast, 2020 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Dietary Supplements Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 191.1 billion in 2020 and it is expected to surpass around USD 307.8 billion mark by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.9% during the forecast period 2021 to 2028.”

What are Dietary Supplements? How big is the Dietary Supplements Industry?

Dietary Supplements Report Coverage & Overview:

Report Overview:

The report covers forecast and analysis for the dietary supplement market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic information of 2020 with a forecast from 2021 to 2028 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study covers the key drivers and restraints for the dietary supplement market. It also provides the impact of the market within the forecast period. Furthermore, the study also includes the opportunities accessible within the dietary supplement market on a global level.

In order to offer the users of this report a comprehensive read on the dietary supplement market, we have provided a detailed value chain analysis. To know the competitive landscape within the market, an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the dietary supplement market has additionally been enclosed within the study. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, whereby application, ingredient, and region segments are benchmarked on the basis of their market size, rate, and general attractiveness.

The report also covers the market share of the key participant’s operative in the respective market across the globe. Additionally, the report covered the strategic development together with acquisitions & mergers, new resins launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations and joint ventures and resins & regional growth of major participants concerned within the market on the international and regional basis. Additionally, it covers the ingredient portfolio and patent analysis (2011-2016) divided into a patent trend, patent share by company and patent analysis in accordance with the region.

Global Dietary Supplements Market: Growth Dynamics

The dietary supplements market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, driven by several factors. Some of the key growth dynamics in the market include:

Rising consumer awareness: There is a growing awareness among consumers of the potential health benefits of dietary supplements, which is driving demand for these products.

Aging population: The global population is aging, and older adults are more likely to take dietary supplements to help maintain their health.

Increase in chronic diseases: The prevalence of chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes, and heart disease is increasing, leading to a greater demand for dietary supplements that can help manage these conditions.

Rising healthcare costs: The rising costs of healthcare are leading more consumers to turn to dietary supplements as a way to manage their health.

Growing popularity of natural and organic products: Consumers are increasingly looking for natural and organic alternatives to traditional supplements, which is driving demand for plant-based supplements such as turmeric, ginger, and ashwagandha.

Increase in e-commerce: The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the shift towards online sales, which has led to a significant increase in the number of dietary supplements being sold online.

Government regulations: Government regulations on dietary supplements are also expected to play a role in the market's growth dynamics. Some countries have stricter regulations in place, which can impact the market's growth.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2020 USD 191.1 billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 307.8 billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.9% CAGR Base Year 2020 Forecast Years 2021-2028 Key Market Players Amway, Integrated BioPharma Inc., NBTY Inc., Herbalife Ltd., Omega Protein Corporation, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc., Bayer AG, Naturalife Asia Co. Ltd., Blackmores Ltd., BASF SE, Epax AS, Surya Herbal Ltd., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Bio-Botanica Inc., The Himalaya Drug Company, Ricola AG, Pharmavite LLC, Axellus AS. Key Segment By Ingredient, By Application, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa

Segmentation Analysis

The study provides a crucial view on the dietary supplement market by segmenting the market based on its segmentation. The segmentation included application, ingredient, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2016 to 2021. Based on the ingredient, the global dietary supplement included in this study are botanicals, vitamins, minerals, amino acids, enzymes. Additional supplement, medicinal supplement, sports nutrition applications are the key application segment of dietary supplement market. In addition, the regional classification includes the major countries and regions such as Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. These regions are further segmented into U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Japan, China, India and Brazil.

The global Dietary Supplements market is segmented as follows:

By Ingredient

Botanicals

Vitamins

Minerals

Amino Acids

Enzymes

By Applications

Additional Supplement

Medicinal Supplement

Sports Nutrition

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Dietary Supplements market include -

Amway

Integrated BioPharma Inc.

NBTY Inc.

Herbalife Ltd.

Omega Protein Corporation

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.

Bayer AG

Naturalife Asia Co. Ltd.

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.

Blackmores Ltd.

BASF SE

Epax AS

Surya Herbal Ltd.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Bio-Botanica Inc.

The Himalaya Drug Company

Ricola AG

Pharmavite LLC

Blackmores Ltd.

Axellus AS.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Dietary Supplements market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 5.9% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

In terms of revenue, the Dietary Supplements market size was valued at around US$ 191.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 307.8 billion by 2028.

Based on the ingredient, the global dietary supplement included in this study are botanicals, vitamins, minerals, amino acids, enzymes

Additional supplement, medicinal supplement, sports nutrition applications are the key application segment of dietary supplement market

Asia Pacific has been leading the worldwide dietary supplements market and is anticipated to continue on the dominant position within forecasted years

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Dietary Supplements industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Dietary Supplements Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Dietary Supplements Industry?

What segments does the Dietary Supplements Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Dietary Supplements Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Ingredient, By Applications, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

Globally, Asia Pacific has been leading the worldwide dietary supplements market and is anticipated to continue on the dominant position within the years to return, states the dietary supplements market study. Large-scale product availability and growing awareness among the purchasers about the advantages of its consumption is that the main factor behind the dominance of the Asia Pacific dietary supplements market. For the record, APAC contributed over 31% of dietary supplements market share in terms of volume in 2016.

Some of the key regional trends in the market include:

North America: North America is the largest market for dietary supplements, driven by a high level of awareness of the potential health benefits of dietary supplements and a large and aging population.

Europe: Europe is also a significant market for dietary supplements, driven by an increasing focus on natural and organic products and a growing awareness of the importance of healthy living.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region is expected to see significant growth in the dietary supplement market in the coming years, driven by increasing consumer demand and a growing middle class.

Latin America: Latin America is also a significant market for dietary supplements, driven by a growing awareness of the importance of healthy living and an increasing focus on natural and organic products.

Middle East and Africa: The dietary supplement market in the Middle East and Africa is relatively small but is expected to see significant growth in the coming years, driven by increasing consumer demand and a growing awareness of the potential health benefits of dietary supplements.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

The dietary supplements market has seen significant growth in recent years, driven by increasing consumer demand for natural and organic products, and a growing awareness of the potential health benefits of dietary supplements.

Some of the recent trends in the market include:

Increased demand for plant-based supplements: Consumers are increasingly looking for natural and organic alternatives to traditional supplements, which has led to an increase in the popularity of plant-based supplements such as turmeric, ginger, and ashwagandha.

Growing popularity of probiotics: Probiotics are live bacteria and yeasts that are similar to the beneficial microorganisms found in the human gut. They are becoming increasingly popular as a way to improve gut health and boost the immune system.

Personalized nutrition: With the growing interest in personalized medicine, more companies are now offering customized dietary supplement plans based on an individual's unique nutritional needs.

Rise in the use of CBD oil: CBD oil, which is derived from the hemp plant, is becoming increasingly popular as a dietary supplement, thanks to its potential health benefits, including reducing anxiety and pain.

Online sales: The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the shift towards online sales, which has led to a significant increase in the number of dietary supplements being sold online.

