Transfection Reagents and Equipment Global Market Report 2023: Growing Demand for Synthetic Genes Fuels Sector

The transfection reagents and equipment market size are estimated to be USD 1,147.2 million in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.04% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

Technological advancements in transfection, an increase in research and development expenditure by pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies are some of the factors contributing to the market growth.

Furthermore, the growing demand for synthetic genes are another factor supporting the market growth. However, high cost of transfection reagents and selective effectiveness and certain limitations of transfection reagents is expected to hinder the growth.



Increase in launch of new products by market players is expected to fuel the market growth during the projected period. It has become common practice in the experimental workflow of research labs to transfer plasmid DNA or siRNA to insect and mammalian cells. Manufacturers have responded by releasing a wide range of innovative transfection methods and reagents that are effective in transfecting any type of cell. The number of commercially available tools and reagents for mass transient transfection of suspension cell lines grown in chemically specified media has significantly increased over the past few years. For instance, in April 2021, BOC Sciences launched two in vivo RNA transfections, siRNA in vivo transfection kits and mRNA in vivo transfection kits, which are ideal for in vivo transfection of siRNA and mRNA, respectively.



A growing number of cancer research projects targeted at cancer management is predicted to propel the market growth during the forecast period. Research and development for the treatment of cancer has seen a significant increase in the use of transfection techniques for the creation of gene- and stem-cell therapies. For instance, Promega Corporation's FuGENE HD Transfection and Lonza's Nucleofector technologies both contribute to the very effective transfection of cancer cell lines.



Segmentation

By Product



The market is categorized into equipment and reagents. In 2022, the reagents segment accounted for the highest revenue share due to a large number of launches by key players aiming to expand their reagents portfolio. Companies supplying reagents at a relatively low price are expected to boost the segment in the market for transfection reagents and equipment, in addition to their routine use across experimental techniques. On the other hand, the equipment segment is anticipated to grow at fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to the creation of cell systems that provide straightforward, affordable transient transfection while preserving performance effectiveness and primary cell compatibility. Researchers frequently use these systems for different biotherapeutic and drug development processes.



By Method



The market is segmented into viral methods, physical methods (nucleofection, electroporation, sonoporation, gengun, optoinjection, and magnetofection), and biochemical method (calcium phosphate, dendrimer, lipofection and, DEAE-dextran). In the global market, the physical method segment accounted for the highest revenue share in 2022.

The electroporation subsegment provides repeatable results and is appropriate for primary cell applications. Segment expansion is being fueled by existing and up-and-coming players' extensive portfolios offering a variety of electroporation solutions. Additionally, the biochemical methods segment is anticipated to grow at fastest CAGR during the projected period.

The lipofection method subsegment is convenient, quick, and is appropriate for in vivo applications. In the upcoming years, the demand for liposome-based transfection is projected to increase as a result of ongoing lipofection research to improve the efficacy of in vivo transfection.



By Application



The market is segmented into cancer research, biomedical research, protein production, gene expression studies, transgenic model, and therapeutic delivery. The biomedical research segment is anticipated to have highest revenue share during the forecast period. Biomedical research has paid a lot of attention to the idea of transfection utilising lentivirus. The control of library screening and mutational analysis has potential in the field of biological research.

Hence, the use of these reagents and systems in biomedical research is driven by the growing demand for transfection of an exogenous gene in different cell types and specialised plasmids for library screening. Additionally, the gene expression studies segment accounted for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

This is because the pool of genomic data is growing and there is more focus on integrating genomic data into clinical workflows. In addition, segment growth is projected to be boosted by a sizable number of ongoing studies that concentrate on gene expression for the detection of chromosomal defects.



By End User



The market is segmented into academics & research institutes and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies. In 2022, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest revenue share owing to increasing usage of biopharmaceutical products for the treatment of a variety of pathological disorders, including cancer and hereditary ailments.

The demand for early detection and treatment grows along with the burden of disease. The market for transfection reagents and equipment is anticipated to grow at a faster rate than other market segments because to the increased investment and research for such therapies by pharmaceutical and biotechnology businesses.

For instance, Eli Lilly and Company and Precision BioSciences Inc. in November 2020, partnered to explore and develop potential in vivo treatments for genetic illnesses using Precision's exclusive ARCUS genome editing platform, first focusing on Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and two other undisclosed gene targets.

Additionally, the academics & research institutes segment is accounted to grow at fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increase in research and development activities and rise in funding by government and private vendors. Hence, anticipated to propel the segment's growth.



Regional Markets



In 2022, North America region accounted for the highest revenue in the transfection reagents and equipment market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing investments in research and development in genomics, increase in bio-based drug research, increase in demand for protein therapeutics, the existence of reputable manufacturers and the accessibility of cutting-edge technology are anticipated to drive market expansion in the US.

Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Growing healthcare spending in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to create a favorable environment for established international manufacturers wanting to increase their transfection reagents and equipment industry. Also, there is a growing patient base in this area, creating untapped market potential. A supplement to this is cell and gene therapy, which is aggressively promoted by the government.

