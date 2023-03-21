Aluminum Doors and Windows Global Market Report 2023: Featuring Jeld-Wen, Lixil Group, Xingfa Aluminium, YKK Corporation & Fletcher Building

Dublin, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aluminum Doors and Windows Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The aluminum doors and windows market reached a value of nearly $59,444.5 million in 2022, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.4% since 2017.

The market is expected to grow from $59,444.5 million in 2022 to $80,435.6 million in 2027 at a rate of 6.2%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2027 and reach $105,504.9 million in 2032.



Growth in the historic period resulted from growth in home remodeling sector, increased focus on sustainability, low cost of aluminum, and increased demand for eco-friendly furniture. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were coronavirus pandemic.



Going forward, rising urbanization, growing investment in construction, and rising infrastructure investment will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the aluminum doors and windows market in the future include rising geo-political tensions and availability of alternatives.



The aluminum doors and windows market is segmented by type into exterior door, sliding window, bi-fold window and other types. The sliding window market was the largest segment of the aluminum doors and windows market segmented by type, accounting for 29.2% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the sliding window segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the aluminum doors and windows market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2022-2027.



The aluminum doors and windows market is segmented by application into residential and non-residential. The residential market was the largest segment of the aluminum doors and windows market segmented by application, accounting for 60.1% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the residential segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the aluminum doors and windows market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2022-2027.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the aluminum doors and windows market, accounting for 33.1% of the total in 2022. It was followed by Western Europe, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the aluminum doors and windows market will be Asia Pacific and North America where growth will be at CAGRs of 6.8% and 6.4% respectively. These will be followed by Western Europe and South America where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 6.0% and 5.7% respectively.



The top opportunities in the aluminum doors and windows market segmented by type will arise in the sliding window segment, which will gain $6,460.6 million of global annual sales by 2027. The top opportunities in the aluminum doors and windows market segmented by application will arise in the residential segment, which will gain $12,978.1 million of global annual sales by 2027. The aluminum doors and windows market size will gain the most in USA at $4,525.3 million.



Market-trend-based strategies for the aluminum doors and windows market includes focus on launching innovative products, investing in new products, launching new products ,and mergers and acquisitions to improve their product offerings and to stay competitive in the market.



Player-adopted strategies in the aluminum doors and windows market includes strengthening its operational capabilities through business expansions and enhancing its business operations through strategic collaborations and partnerships.

The report covers the following chapters

Introduction and Market Characteristics

Brief introduction to the segmentations covered in the market, definitions and explanations about the aluminum doors and windows market.

Key Trends

Highlights the major trends shaping the global aluminum doors and windows market. This section also highlights likely future developments in the market.

Global Market Size and Growth

Global historic (2017-2022) and forecast (2022-2027), and (2027-2032) market values, and drivers and restraints that support and control the growth of the market in the historic and forecast periods.

Regional Analysis

Historic (2017-2022) and forecast (2022-2027), and (2027-2032) market values and growth and market share comparison by region.

Market Segmentation

Contains the market values (2017-2032) and analysis for each segment by type and by application in the market.

Regional Market Size and Growth

Regional market size (2022), historic (2017-2022) and forecast (2022-2027), and (2027-2032) market values, and growth and market share comparison of countries within the region. This report includes information on all the regions Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa and major countries within each region.

Competitive Landscape

Details on the competitive landscape of the market, estimated market shares and company profiles of the leading players.

Key Mergers and Acquisitions

Information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions, which have shaped the market in recent years.

Market Opportunities And Strategies

Describes market opportunities and strategies based on findings of the research, with information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets.

Conclusions And Recommendations

This section Includes recommendations for aluminum doors and windows providers in terms of product/service offerings geographic expansion, marketing strategies and target groups.

Appendix

This section includes details on the NAICS codes covered, abbreviations and currencies codes used in this report.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 235 Forecast Period 2021 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $59444.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $105504.9 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered Global

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Jeld-Wen Inc

Lixil Group

Xingfa Aluminium Holdings Ltd

YKK Corporation

Fletcher Building Limited

