Allegro MicroSystems Announces Switching Regulator Modules with up to Five Times Less EMI

Manchester, NH, USA, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegro MicroSystems, a global leader in power and sensing solutions for motion control and energy-efficient systems, today announced the addition of two switching regulators to their ClearPower module solutions—the APM81803 and the APM81911 for highly electrified industrial and automotive applications. These thermally optimized, highly integrated switching regulator modules facilitate a rapid, reduced-cost path to electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) while reducing printed circuit board (PCB) footprint by 70% compared to conventional discrete solutions.

Electrical components and systems in highly electrified applications, such as electrified vehicles (EVs), present EMC design challenges. Identifying and overcoming sources of EMC issues is notoriously challenging. Switching regulators are particularly challenging due to a ringing that occurs with the switching, typically requiring additional snubbers and filters on the PCB for mitigation, which add to development time and cost.

ClearPower modules are developed by Allegro to help designers achieve EMC with ease. The new ClearPower regulator modules from Allegro reduce contributors to electromagnetic interference (EMI) and mitigate ringing. Input and bootstrap capacitors—and, in the case of the APM81911, an inductor—are included within the module, close to the IC. This design minimizes the hot loop and dramatically reduces parasitic inductance that adds to EMI. A clock dithering feature spreads out the density of the harmonics. This spreading of radiated emissions over multiple frequency bands reduces spectral density, which can eliminate emissions exhibited by traditional solutions, significantly reducing the likelihood of creating signal peaks that exceed EMI limits. Ultimately, the ClearPower regulator modules can reduce EMI by up to five times compared to conventional discrete solutions.

“Sources of electromagnetic incompatibility may not become apparent until very late in a product design cycle, which can cause expensive and time-consuming redesign,” explains Peter Wells, Business Unit Director of High-Performance Power at Allegro. “ClearPower module regulators can make it more likely to pass EMC testing early in the development process, saving R&D costs and speeding time to market.”

The new Allegro ClearPower regulator modules are highly integrated, 3A, low-EMI, DC-DC modules that satisfy demanding power delivery requirements. These AEC-Q100 qualified high-input-voltage buck regulators operate from 3.5 V to 36 V and can withstand surges to 40 V. High bandwidth enables rapid reaction to line transients as needed for optimal voltage regulation. For efficiency, long battery life, and further reduced heat generation, both the APM81803 and the APM81911 have synchronous rectification, a low-power mode that draws only 6 µA quiescent current, as well as a low shutdown current of 1 µA, which eliminates battery draw when the vehicle is powered off. Both parts also have a programmable switching frequency up to 2.4 MHz, which can be used to avoid sensitive frequency bands. In combination with a few external components, they produce a robust, adjustable, scalable DC-DC regulator solution with ±1.5% output voltage accuracy over the full operating temperature range.

Low-Temperature Rise: Thermally Optimized Package and Clever IC Design

Specialized packaging and chip design allow ClearPower modules to achieve excellent thermal dissipation characteristics. This factor is critical as the IC, and in the case of the APM81911, the inductor, are heat sources encased within the compact package. Flip-chip packaging eliminates bond wires with copper pillars to reduce parasitic effects and aid in conducting heat away from the IC. Multilayer routable packaging technology within the ClearPower module—which is not possible with conventional single-layer lead frames—permits the creation of connections and component spacing that maximizes thermal dissipation. The routable inner layer of the module package is used to make contact with the IC and passive components, while the heat-generating areas of the module (power switches and inductor, in the case of the APM81911) are connected through vias, providing an efficient way to channel heat from the package interior to its large, exposed power pads.

Pricing and Availability

The APM81803 includes a high-performance DC-DC regulator IC and two capacitors in a compact 4 mm x 4 mm 24-contact quad-flat no-lead (QFN) package with wettable flanks. The APM81911 includes a high-performance DC-DC regulator IC, low-DC resistance (DCR) inductor, and two capacitors in a compact 32-pin, 4 mm x 6 mm QFN package with wettable flanks. For product pricing and samples, contact an Allegro sales office or authorized distributor. For datasheets and more information about the Allegro ClearPower family, including the APM81803 and APM81911, visit the Allegro website.

