“Alchemizing: An HRCI Summit” Returns This Month, Set to Focus on Empowering a Diverse Workforce

WHO: HRCI®, the premier HR credentialing and learning organization WHAT: Will host its popular virtual summit – Alchemizing – featuring daily presentations from leading experts in the fields of human resources, mental health and diversity and inclusion. WHEN: Tuesday, March 28 – Thursday, March 30, 2023, from 1:00 – 2:30 p.m. ET WHERE: To register, please visit https://www.hrci.org/training-and-development/alchemizing-an-hrci-summit.

Creating inclusive workplaces that support the mental well-being of employees remains a top priority for today’s leading organizations. To help HR professionals and business leaders accomplish this, HRCI will present its popular Alchemizing summit over three days at the end of March.

Kicking off the event on March 28, Olivia C. Brown, CPA, co-founder and CEO of Heritage Consulting By B+R, will share her career journey and personal experience with inclusion within the work environments she has served. On March 29, Dr. Beth Kaplan, Belonging Researcher and Storyteller at Rebel Research Group and visiting lecturer at Georgetown University, will explore her research on belonging in the workplace. On the final day, March 30, April Simpkins, PHR, CHRO at Questco Companies, ambassador for NAMI and mother of the late Cheslie Kryst, who was crowned Miss USA in 2019 and served as a correspondent on Extra before her passing, will discuss mental health and bereavement.

Expected to unite more than 25,000 HR professionals, “Alchemizing: An HRCI Summit” will offer attendees an in-depth look at the latest strategies and best practices to nurture more inclusive and mentally healthy workplaces for all. The event is approved for recertification credits towards any of HRCI’s eight credentials, including SPHR® and PHR®, for attending all three sessions. To join HRCI for three days of inspiration, education and connection, visit https://www.hrci.org/training-and-development/alchemizing-an-hrci-summit to register.

