Human Babesiosis Treatment Market to hit new heights worth US$ 1,199 million by 2030: Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global human babesiosis treatment market is anticipated to reach US$ 1,199 million by 2030; the high incidence of babesiosis coupled with increasing research and development are primary factors supporting the global human babesiosis treatment market, States Growth Plus Reports.

The global human babesiosis treatment market is driven by the rising prevalence of the disease, increasing awareness about the disease, rising pharmaceutical investments, and an upsurge in research and development activities. The prevalence of babesiosis has been increasing in recent years due to the rise in vector-borne diseases and increasing transmission of the disease through ticks. Additionally, governments and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) initiatives to increase awareness about the disease are projected to drive the human babesiosis treatment market. Moreover, the increasing investment by pharmaceutical companies in developing novel drugs for the treatment of babesiosis is projected to fuel the growth of the global human babesiosis treatment market in the forecast years.

The global human babesiosis treatment market has been analyzed from four perspectives: Drug Class, Mode of Administration, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Human Babesiosis Treatment Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 US$ 780.1 million Revenue Forecast in 2030 US$ 1199 million Growth Rate CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Year 2020 Segments Covered Drug Class, Mode of Administration, Distribution Channel, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Excerpts from ‘By Drug Class

Based on drug class the global human babesiosis treatment market according to drug class is bifurcated into:

Antiparasitic

Antibiotics

The antiparasitic segment holds the majority of the market share. This is owing to the antiparasitic drug's efficacy, which reduces the disease's symptoms. The antiparasitic drug segment is again sub-segmented into atovaquone and quinine. Atovaquone has dominated the segment. Over the years, atovaquone has shown effective results in treating babesiosis. Moreover, due to the drug's high efficacy in combination with antibiotics such as azithromycin, it is given in the first-line treatment of babesiosis. Atovaquone has many advantages over other treatments, such as its long-acting, fast-acting, and broad-spectrum effects. The antibiotics segment is expected to show high growth in the coming years.

The antibiotics segment is again classified into azithromycin and clindamycin. Among these, azithromycin is highly demanding. For several years, azithromycin has been the preferred antibiotic in treating babesiosis. This drug is highly effective in a wide range of Babesia species. It is effective at treating both acute and chronic infections and is especially useful for cases that are unresponsive to other treatments.

Excerpts from ‘By Mode of Administration’

The global human babesiosis treatment market is divided into two segments based on the mode of administration:

Parenteral

Oral

The oral segment holds the majority of market shares. This is because most medications prescribed to treat babesiosis are available in oral form. Furthermore, oral treatments are simple to use and act fast to relieve symptoms of babesiosis. Additionally, oral drugs have fewer side effects than other kinds of therapy, like intravenous antibiotics.

Excerpts from ‘By Distribution Channel’

Based on distribution channels, the global human babesiosis treatment market is segmented into:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Hospital pharmacy has dominated the market. The hospital pharmacy segment is experiencing growth due to the increasing demand for medications and their need for proper distribution. Hospital pharmacies can provide a more efficient, cost-effective, and convenient way to dispense medications. In addition, hospital pharmacy's specialized awareness, quality assurance, and safety standards provide an additional benefit to patients.

Excerpts from ‘By Region’

The global human babesiosis treatment market regionally is divided into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of The World

In 2021, North America held the largest market share. The increasing human babesiosis treatment market in North America is primarily driven by the growth of the region’s population, as the demand for medical care increases. Additionally, the region has seen a rise in the number of medical tourists seeking babesiosis treatments in the area. This trend is further encouraged by the availability of specialized treatments, such as those offered by the Babesia Research Institute. Finally, the region’s governments are investing in modernizing the healthcare infrastructure to make care more accessible, driving the growth of the human babesiosis treatment market.

The market for babesiosis treatment in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow in the coming years due to several factors. One of the primary drivers of the market is the increasing prevalence of the disease in the region. The presence of vector-borne agents aids the spread of babesiosis. Additionally, the growing awareness regarding the importance of the disease and the need for timely diagnosis and treatment is expected to boost market growth. The rising healthcare expenditure in the region is also projected to support market growth in the forecast years.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent players operating in the global human babesiosis treatment market are:

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Sun Pharmaceuticsl Industries Ltd.

Pliva d.o.o (Teva Pharmaceutical)

Pfizer, Inc.

Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Galderma S.A.

Abbott Laboratories

Mylan pharmaceutical inc.

Epic Pharma LLC

Otto Pharmaceutical Industries.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2020 Base Year – 2021 Forecast Years – 2022 to 2030 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL HUMAN BABESIOSIS TREATMENT MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DRUG CLASS Antiparasitic Drugs Atovaquone Quinine Antibiotics Azithromycin Clindamycin GLOBAL HUMAN BABESIOSIS TREATMENT MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY MODE OF ADMINISTRATION Oral Intravenous GLOBAL HUMAN BABESIOSIS TREATMENT MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

