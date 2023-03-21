Decibel Therapeutics Appoints Matthew Kapusta to its Board of Directors

BOSTON, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decibel Therapeutics (Nasdaq: DBTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing transformative treatments to restore and improve hearing and balance, today announced the appointment of Matthew Kapusta to its Board of Directors.



“We are pleased to welcome Matt to the Decibel Board. He is an accomplished life sciences executive who has played a key role in advancing gene therapy products from the laboratory to patients in need,” said Laurence Reid, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer at Decibel. “Matt’s appointment to the Board provides us with a critical strategic perspective, as we continue to build Decibel and lead the way in applying the power of gene therapy to conditions of the inner ear.”

Matthew Kapusta has 25 years of experience in the life sciences industry and currently serves as Chief Executive Officer and Director of uniQure, a global gene therapy company. Under his leadership, uniQure successfully developed the world’s first approved gene therapy for people living with hemophilia B. Prior to joining uniQure, Mr. Kapusta held executive roles at AngioDynamics and Smith & Nephew. Mr. Kapusta’s career also includes more than a decade of investment banking experience where he focused on mergers, acquisitions and corporate finance transactions for emerging life sciences companies. Mr. Kapusta holds a Master of Business Administration from New York University’s Stern School of Business and a Bachelor of Business Administration from University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business, and he previously earned a Certified Public Accountant license in 1996 while at Ernst & Young.

“I am thrilled to join Decibel’s Board at this exciting juncture, as the company prepares to evaluate its first gene therapy product candidate in the clinic. Laurence has assembled a talented management team and I’ve been impressed with Decibel’s focus and scientific prowess as it advances a number of programs,” said Mr. Kapusta. “Gene therapy holds enormous promise to help address unmet medical needs, and I’m excited to be on board as Decibel applies this transformational modality to hearing and balance disorders.”

Decibel Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing transformative treatments to restore and improve hearing and balance, one of the largest areas of unmet need in medicine. Decibel has built a proprietary platform that integrates single-cell genomics and bioinformatic analyses, precision gene therapy technologies and expertise in inner ear biology. Decibel is leveraging its platform to advance gene therapies designed to selectively replace genes for the treatment of congenital, monogenic hearing loss and to regenerate inner ear hair cells for the treatment of acquired hearing and balance disorders. Decibel's pipeline, including its lead gene therapy product candidate, DB-OTO, to treat congenital, monogenic hearing loss, is designed to deliver on our vision of creating a world of connection for people with hearing and balance disorders.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties.



