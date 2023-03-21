Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Market Analysis 2023-2028: Key Players, Estimated Size and Share, Opportunities, and Challenges

Pune, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global “Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Market” Research [114 Pages Report] are detailed by types, applications, and geographical. These classifications are further broken down into divisions in order to provide a deeper understanding of the Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) market. The study introduces competitors in the industry and details the top businesses from the standpoint of market share, market size, growth rate etc. for the competitive landscape. Also, the effects of COVID-19, rising market trends, mergers and acquisitions, and regional conflicts will all be taken into account.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Market

The global Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) market size was valued at USD 25231.99 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.31% during the forecast period, reaching USD 43052.8 million by 2028.

Major Players in Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) market are:

Iteris Inc.

Thales Group

Ricardo plc.

Efcon AG

Denso Corporation

Atkins Group

Tomtom International BV

Savari Inc.

Transcore Inc.

Lanner Electronics

Q-Free ASA

Siemens AG

Kapsch Trafficcom

Garmin Ltd.

Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Market by Types:

Hardware

Software

Services

Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Market by Applications:

Traffic Management

Road Safety And Security

Freight Management

Public Transport

Environment Protection

Automotive Telematics

Parking Management

Road User Charging

Key Factors Considered

COVID-19

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) market has definitely taken a hit. The report describes the market scenario during and post the pandemic in the vision of upstream raw materials, major market participants, downstream major customers, etc. Other aspects, such as changes in consumer behavior, demand, transport capacity, trade flow under COVID-19, have also been taken into consideration during the process of the research.

Regional Conflict / Russia-Ukraine War

The report also presents the impact of regional conflict on this market in an effort to aid the readers to understand how the market has been adversely influenced and how it’s going to evolve in the years to come.

Challenges & Opportunities

Factors that may help create opportunities and boost profits for market players, as well as challenges that may restrain or even pose a threat to the development of the players, are revealed in the report, which can shed a light on strategic decisions and implementation.

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historical data and forecast (2018-2029):

United States

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2018-2022

Base Year: 2022

Estimated Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2022-2028

Client Focus

Does this report consider the impact of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war on the Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) market?

Yes. As the COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war are profoundly affecting the global supply chain relationship and raw material price system, we have definitely taken them into consideration throughout the research, and in Chapters 1.7, 2.7, 4.X.1, 7.5, 8.7, we elaborate at full length on the impact of the pandemic and the war on the Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Industry.

How do you determine the list of the key players included in the report?

With the aim of clearly revealing the competitive situation of the industry, we concretely analyze not only the leading enterprises that have a voice on a global scale, but also the regional small and medium-sized companies that play key roles and have plenty of potential growth.

Please find the key player list in Summary.

What are your main data sources?

Both Primary and Secondary data sources are being used while compiling the report.

Primary sources include extensive interviews of key opinion leaders and industry experts (such as experienced front-line staff, directors, CEOs, and marketing executives), downstream distributors, as well as end-users.

Secondary sources include the research of the annual and financial reports of the top companies, public files, new journals, etc. We also cooperate with some third-party databases.

Please find a more complete list of data sources in Chapters 11.2.1 & 11.2.2.

Can I modify the scope of the report and customize it to suit my requirements?

Yes. Customized requirements of multi-dimensional, deep-level and high-quality can help our customers precisely grasp market opportunities, effortlessly confront market challenges, properly formulate market strategies and act promptly, thus to win them sufficient time and space for market competition.

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What will the Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) market growth rate during the forecast period?

Which are the key factors driving the Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) market?

What was the size of the Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) market by 2029?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) market?

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) market?

What are the Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) market opportunities in the global Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Industry?

Detailed TOC of Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Industry Research Report



1 Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Market

1.2 Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Market Sales Volume and CAGR (Percent) Comparison by Type (2018-2028)

1.3 Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Market Consumption (Sales Volume) Comparison by Application (2018-2028)

1.4 Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Market, Region Wise (2018-2028)

1.4.1 Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Market Size (Revenue) and CAGR (Percent) Comparison by Region (2018-2028)

1.4.2 United States Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Market Status and Prospect (2018-2028)

1.4.3 Europe Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Market Status and Prospect (2018-2028)

1.4.4 China Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Market Status and Prospect (2018-2028)

1.4.5 Japan Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Market Status and Prospect (2018-2028)

1.4.6 India Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Market Status and Prospect (2018-2028)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Market Status and Prospect (2018-2028)

1.4.8 Latin America Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Market Status and Prospect (2018-2028)

1.4.9 Middle East and Africa Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Market Status and Prospect (2018-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size of Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) (2018-2028)

1.5.1 Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Market Revenue Status and Outlook (2018-2028)

1.5.2 Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Market Sales Volume Status and Outlook (2018-2028)

1.6 Global Macroeconomic Analysis

1.7 The impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on the Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Market

2 Industry Outlook

2.1 Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Industry Technology Status and Trends

2.2 Industry Entry Barriers

2.2.1 Analysis of Financial Barriers

2.2.2 Analysis of Technical Barriers

2.2.3 Analysis of Talent Barriers

2.2.4 Analysis of Brand Barrier

2.3 Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Market Drivers Analysis

2.4 Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Market Challenges Analysis

2.5 Emerging Market Trends

2.6 Consumer Preference Analysis

2.7 Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

2.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

2.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Industry Development

3 Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Market Landscape by Player

3.1 Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Sales Volume and Share by Player (2018-2023)

3.2 Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Revenue and Market Share by Player (2018-2023)

3.3 Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Average Price by Player (2018-2023)

3.4 Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Gross Margin by Player (2018-2023)

3.5 Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

3.5.1 Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Market Concentration Rate

3.5.2 Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Market Share of Top 3 and Top 6 Players

3.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Sales Volume and Revenue Region Wise (2018-2023)

4.1 Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Sales Volume and Market Share, Region Wise (2018-2023)

4.2 Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Revenue and Market Share, Region Wise (2018-2023)

4.3 Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

4.4 United States Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

4.4.1 United States Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Market Under COVID-19

4.5 Europe Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

4.5.1 Europe Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Market Under COVID-19

4.6 China Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

4.6.1 China Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Market Under COVID-19

4.7 Japan Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

4.7.1 Japan Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Market Under COVID-19

4.8 India Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

4.8.1 India Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Market Under COVID-19

4.9 Southeast Asia Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

4.9.1 Southeast Asia Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Market Under COVID-19

4.10 Latin America Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

4.10.1 Latin America Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Market Under COVID-19

4.11 Middle East and Africa Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

4.11.1 Middle East and Africa Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Market Under COVID-19

5 Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Sales Volume, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Sales Volume and Market Share by Type (2018-2023)

5.2 Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2018-2023)

5.3 Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Price by Type (2018-2023)

5.4 Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate by Type (2018-2023)

6 Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2018-2023)

6.2 Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Consumption Revenue and Market Share by Application (2018-2023)

6.3 Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2018-2023)

7 Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Market Forecast (2023-2028)

7.1 Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Sales Volume, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

7.1.1 Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Sales Volume and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

7.1.2 Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

7.1.3 Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Price and Trend Forecast (2023-2028)

7.2 Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Sales Volume and Revenue Forecast, Region Wise (2023-2028)

7.2.1 United States Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Sales Volume and Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

7.2.2 Europe Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Sales Volume and Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

7.2.3 China Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Sales Volume and Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

7.2.4 Japan Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Sales Volume and Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

7.2.5 India Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Sales Volume and Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

7.2.6 Southeast Asia Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Sales Volume and Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

7.2.7 Latin America Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Sales Volume and Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

7.2.8 Middle East and Africa Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Sales Volume and Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

7.3 Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Sales Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

7.3.1 Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Revenue and Growth Rate of Photo (2023-2028)

7.3.2 Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Revenue and Growth Rate of Video (2023-2028)

7.4 Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Consumption Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

7.4.1 Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Consumption Value and Growth Rate of Commercial (2023-2028)

7.4.2 Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Consumption Value and Growth Rate of Editorial (2023-2028)

7.5 Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Market Forecast Under COVID-19

8 Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Market Upstream and Downstream Analysis

8.1 Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Industrial Chain Analysis

8.2 Key Raw Materials Suppliers and Price Analysis

8.3 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

8.3.1 Labor Cost Analysis

8.3.2 Energy Costs Analysis

8.3.3 R&D Costs Analysis

8.4 Alternative Product Analysis

8.5 Major Distributors of Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Analysis

8.6 Major Downstream Buyers of Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Analysis

8.7 Impact of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war on the Upstream and Downstream in the Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Industry

9 Players Profiles

9.1 Manufacture 1

9.1.1 Manufacture 1 Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Region and Competitors

9.1.2 Intelligent Transportation Systems (Its) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

9.1.3 Manufacture 1 Market Performance (2018-2023)

9.1.4 Recent Development

9.1.5 SWOT Analysis

10 Research Findings and Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Methodology

11.2 Research Data Source

