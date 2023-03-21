Lawsuit April 17 Deadline: Investors who lost over $100,000 with shares of Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO) between May and December 2022 should contact the Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in shares of Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO).

Investors, with losses in excess of $100,000 with shares of Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO) purchased between May 11, 2022, and December 15, 2022, have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: April 17, 2023. Those NASDAQ: ISPO investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On February 16, 2023, a lawsuit was filed by an investor in NASDAQ: ISPO share over alleged violations of securities laws by Inspirato Incorporated. The plaintiff alleged that the defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Company’s unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements could no longer be relied upon, that the Quarterly Reports could no longer be relied upon due to the incorrect application of Accounting Standards Update (ASU) No. 2016-02, Leases (Topic 842), that the Company was not in compliance with the periodic filing requirements for continued listing set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) as a result of its failure to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 by the required due date, and that as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

+1 (858) 779-1554

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108



The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.