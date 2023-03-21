Urinary Drainage Bags Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.6 percent reaching USD 2.82 Bn by 2029 – says Maximize Market Research

Dublin, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market research, a global Healthcare firm, has published a market intelligence and competitive landscape report on the “ Urinary Drainage Bags Market ”. The total market opportunity for the Urinary Drainage Bags Market was USD 1.97 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at 4.6 percent CAGR over the forecast period to reach USD 2.82 Bn by 2029.



Market Size in 2021 USD 1.97 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 2.82 Bn CAGR 4.6 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021

Urinary Drainage Bags Market Scope and Research Methodology:

The Urinary Drainage Bags Market report covers a detailed competitive landscape that covers the key players and new entrants in the market along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions. Key insights into the Urinary Drainage Bags Market include the market dynamics, applications and challenges for the market growth. The report acts as a toolkit for taking investment decisions and formulating marketing tactics. Regional analysis of the Urinary Drainage Bags Market is conducted at a country, regional and global level. Such an in-depth analysis helps understand the regional dominance, market penetration and growth prospects in the region.

The segments covered in the Urinary Drainage Bags Market report are by-product, the capacity of bags end user and region. Such analysis provides an understanding of the consumer base and the various applications of the Urinary Drainage Bags Market. Data for the analysis of the market is collected using primary and secondary research. Qualitative and quantitative analysis was used to derive accurate inferences in the report. The report covers the extensive company profiles comprising company overview, company insights, product benchmarking and recent developments. SWOT and PESTLE analysis was conducted to grasp the impact of various factors affecting the Urinary Drainage Bags Market.

Urinary Drainage Bags Market Overview:

Urinary drainage bags are used to collect urine from the bladder via a catheter. These urine collection bags are required by people who have urinary incontinence or are unable to urinate properly. Urinary Drainage Bags are either small leg bags or large night bags. These are extensively used in surgical centres, hospitals and clinics, and are available in two types i.e. disposable and reusable . Comparatively to reusable bags, there is a high demand for disposable bags due to the increased risk of infection pertaining to reusable urinary drainage bags.

Increasing Number of Urological and Gynaecological Surgeries is expected to boost the Growth of the Urinary Drainage Bags market during the forecast period.

The increasing cases of gynecological and urological diseases , such as urinary bladder cancer, urinary incontinence, leakage or retention, and Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) are expected to drive the Urinary Drainage Bags Market during the forecast period. The growing geriatric population which is suffering from chronic diseases such as paralysis, Alzheimer’s disease, and end-stage renal diseases are the factors that are expected to drive the market of global urinary drainage bags during the forecast period. Over the forecast period, increasing focus on technological advancements and product improvements is expected to present the Urinary Drainage Bags Market with immense growth opportunities.

North America is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period.

North America has dominated the global market in 2021 and is expected to grow over the forecast period. The growth accounted for the rising incidence of targeted diseases, such as U.I., urinary retention, Benign Prostate Hyperplasia (BPH), bladder obstruction, bladder cancer, etc. is expected to be dominant over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Improved medical infrastructure, increased healthcare expenditure, medical tourism and the presence of a large target population are contributing to the growth of the market. Rapid developments and technological advancements in emerging countries such as Japan, China, Brazil, India, Indonesia and South Korea are expected to fuel the Asia-Pacific Urinary Drainage Bags Market.

Urinary Drainage Bags Market Segmentation:

Based on Product, the leg bags segment is expected to dominate the Urinary Drainage Bags Market during the forecast period.

Legs Bags allows free movement and can be easily carried by the patients without any feeling of heaviness. The urinary drainage leg bags are small in size and are easy to fit in legs and is expected to dominate the Urinary Drainage Bags Market during the forecast period.

Based on Capacity, 1000 ml capacity bags are expected to be dominant during the forecast period.

The 1000 ml capacity bags are expected to be the dominant as 1000 ml is the standard measure for urinary leg bags. Increasing demand for leg bags is expected to drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Based on End User, the Hospital segment is expected to be dominant during the forecast period.

The Hospital segment held the largest market share in 2021 and is expected to be dominant during the forecast period.

By Product

Leg bags

Large Capacity bags

By Capacity

500 ml

1,000 ml

2,000 ml

4000 ml

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory surgical centers

Home care

Urinary Drainage Bags Market Key Players include:

Amsino International, Inc.

Coloplast

Cook Medical (Cook Group Incorporated)

C. R. Bard, Inc.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Moore Medical LLC (McKesson Medical-Surgical, Inc.)

Pacific Hospital Supply Co. Ltd.

Covidien (Medtronic)

Flexicare Medical Limited

Plasti-med.

Teleflex Incorporated

MANFRED SAUER GMBH

Holister Incorporated



Key questions answered in the Urinary Drainage Bags Market are:

What are Urinary Drainage Bags?

What will be the Urinary Drainage Bags Market size by 2029?

At what CAGR is the market projected to grow in the forecast period?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the Urinary Drainage Bags Market growth?

What factors are expected to hamper the Urinary Drainage Bags Market growth?

Which segment dominated the Urinary Drainage Bags Market growth?

Which region has the largest share in Global Urinary Drainage Bags Market?

Who are the key players in the Urinary Drainage Bags Market?

Which factors are responsible for driving the demand for Urinary Drainage Bags?



Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Product, Capacity and End User

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective

Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player

Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

Maximize Market Research is leading Healthcare research firm, has also published the following reports:

