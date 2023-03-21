AppSwarm Announces Their Newest Team Member for Global Business Development & Strategic Alliance Director Deep Moteria

TULSA, OK, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM) A collective of creative and technological minds focused on mobile application development, white-label solutions, cybersecurity solutions, cryptocurrencies, NFTs, and digital marketing solutions announces its newest team member for global business development & strategic alliance director Deep Moteria.

Mr. Moteria offers over eight years of corporate leadership in software development companies. His experience includes mobile application development, SaaS products, and on-demand-based software platforms.

Deep has worked with clients in over one hundred countries from; multiple start-ups to corporations such as Tesla On Call in San Francisco, HOP delivery in Switzerland, Dhaweyee in Somalia, and the Thailand Ministry of Healthcare.

Prior to devoting his time to entrepreneurship, Mr. Moteria was employed by Argusoft and Vivantech.

Deep’s vast expertise and experience cover all aspects of software delivery systems including automation and technology and matters typically required in Adroit Assistance.

Deep concentrates his efforts on providing business solutions for complex technologies with global clients and strategic partnerships.

Mr. Moteria honors his community service in various organizations that include; Google Developers Group, and Open Source University. Additionally, he has been a keynote speaker at various events across the globe.

Mr. Moteria’s education includes a Bachelor of Computer Science for Atmiya Institute of Technology & Science.

AppSwarm's CEO Christopher Bailey stated, “We are very excited to announce the addition of Deep Moteria to the AppSwarm team. Aside from Deep’s valuable experience in the tech field he also brings an incomparable work ethic and attitude that inspires us and motivates our team.”

AppSwarm will release more information on our expanding team in the coming weeks.

For all updates on our projects please visit https://www.app-swarm.com

About APPSWARM

AppSwarm is a collective of creative and technological minds focused on cybersecurity, cryptocurrencies, white-label solutions, NFTs, IoT, Web3, and blockchain development. The company specializes in the accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs.

For more information, visit us at www.app-swarm.com or follow us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/AppSwarm Twitter: https://twitter.com/AppSwarm or Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/appswarm/

