Twist Caps Market to Surpass US$ 2.5 Billion by 2031 as Rise in Demand for Rigid Packaging From Food and Pharmaceutical Sectors | Transparency Market Research Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global twist caps market size stood at US$ 1.7 Bn in 2022 and is expected to touch value of US$ 2.5 Bn by 2031. The global industry is likely to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2023 and 2031.



Increase in demand for rigid packaging in the food industry and expansion of the beverage industry to drive business opportunities in the global twist caps market. Increasing customer preference for hygienic food and rising food quality concerns are further expected to drive market development. Twist caps are becoming increasingly popular as developing countries require more effective food packaging options.

By generating a visual indicator whether the cap has been opened, twist caps are intended to thwart counterfeiting and tampering. This can be done by utilizing a seal that has to be broken in order to open the cap or by deploying an indicator whose color changes when the lid is removed. Child-resistant lids are intended to keep kids from getting to the container's or bottle’s contents. A two-step technique, such as pushing and turning or pressing down and twisting, is often needed to open them.

There are many manufacturers offering a variety of twist caps to meet the demands of different sectors and consumers in the highly competitive global market. Due to the rise in demand for inexpensive, practical, and secure rigid container closures across end-use sectors, the global industry is anticipated to expand steadily in the near future.

Key Findings of Market Report

These caps are usually manufactured using plastic as a raw material, which is expected to drive the global twist caps market. Plastic caps are a preferred material for creating twist caps since they are affordable, strong, and lightweight. Plastic is an excellent packaging material since it resists abrasion, moisture infiltration, and temperature variations without degrading the containers' contents. • Plastic twist caps can be made with a tight seal to stop leaks and content contamination. These factors are expected to drive use of plastic twist caps amongst end-use industries in the near future.





Since twist caps are simple to open and seal, they are a popular option for customers looking for a simple and straightforward packaging solutions for their food goods. Twist caps make it possible for customers to distribute the product in tiny amounts without using extra tools or utensils. In the food business, there is a growing demand for stiff packaging materials such as jars and bottles. As a result, there is a growing demand for strong closures and caps, such as twist caps.





The growing popularity of small-sized bottles as a result of the beverage industry's continued "on-the-go" trend is estimated to be another key factor boosting the global twist caps market. Many customers like compact beverage bottles due to their convenience and ease of holding. Also, consumers are becoming increasingly attracted to collapsible bottles. These factors are projected to support business growth.



Global Twist Caps Market: Growth Drivers

The rapidly expanding beverage industry is expected to drive use of secure and effective packaging solutions. Over the world, consumption of beverages is also steadily increasing, including juices, alcoholic beverages, carbonated soft drinks, and bottled water. Twist caps are a convenient and simple-to-open packaging option that works for a variety of beverages. Twist caps offer a strong seal to stop spills and tampering with the beverage, guaranteeing its safety and quality, which is anticipated to fuel industry growth.





In recent years, e-commerce has had a considerable influence on the global industry. Given the surge in sales of various products online, use of packaging solutions, especially twist caps, is growing. Demand for dependable and safe packaging has increased, which is one of the primary impacts that e-commerce has on the industry. Direct-to-consumer shipments of goods must be wrapped safely to avert damage during transit. Twist caps are the perfect packaging choice for e-commerce as they offer a strong seal that can endure the demands of handling and shipping.



Global Twist Caps Market: Regional Landscape

Asia Pacific is anticipated to lead the global twist caps market. The demand for packaged foods and drinks in the region, particularly in India, has been greatly boosted by rising urbanization and shifting lifestyles. This has led to a demand for dependable and practical packaging options, such as twist caps. Expansion of India's e-commerce industry is also estimated to boost market value of twist caps even further.



Global Twist Caps Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global twist caps market are as follows

Suzhou Jinqiao Packaging Container Co., Ltd

Uchiyama Manufacturing Corp.

Closure Systems International Inc.

Blackhawk Molding Co. Inc.

BERICAP Holding GmbH

Nippon closures Co., Ltd.

Global Twist Caps Market: Segmentation

Material Type

Plastic

Metal

Neck Diameter

Less than 30 mm

30 mm - 45 mm

45 mm - 60 mm

60 mm - 85 mm

More than 85 mm



End-use

Food & Beverage

Chemicals & Fertilizer

Oil & Lubricant

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Homecare

Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



