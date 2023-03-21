Avicanna Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS



TORONTO, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avicanna Inc. (“Avicanna” or the “Company”) (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN), a commercial stage, international biopharmaceutical company focused on the development advancement, and commercialization of evidence-based, cannabinoid-based products, is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement offering of 3,096,230 ‎‎units of the Company (the “Units”) at a price of $0.40 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $1.24 million (the “Offering”). Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a “Unit Share”) and one-half of one (0.5) common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”); and, each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one (1) common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.50 per share, subject to adjustment in certain events, until March 20, 2026.

The Company has paid an aggregate total of approximately $7,500 in cash finders' fees and issued an aggregate total of 18,750 finder's warrants (each a “Finder Warrants”) in connection with the Offering to certain finders in connection with subscriptions for Units made by purchasers introduced to the Company by such finders. Each Finder Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.41 per share, subject to adjustment in certain events, until March 20, 2026.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering for general working capital purposes, general and administrative expenses, expenditures related to production and manufacturing, and research and clinical development.

The Unit Shares and Warrants, and any securities issuable upon conversion or exercise thereof, are subject to a four-month hold period under applicable ‎securities laws in Canada. The Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

About Avicanna Inc.

Avicanna is a commercial-stage international biopharmaceutical company focused on the advancement and commercialization of evidence-based cannabinoid-based products for the global medical and pharmaceutical market segments. Avicanna has an established scientific platform including R&D and clinical development that has led to the commercialization of more than thirty products across various market segments:

Medical Cannabis & Wellness Products: Marketed under the RHO Phyto™ brand these medical and wellness products are a line of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products containing varying ratios of cannabidiol (“CBD”) and tetrahydrocannabinol (“THC”). The product portfolio contains a full formulary of products including oral, sublingual, topical, and transdermal deliveries that have controlled dosing, enhanced absorption and stability studies supported by pre-clinical data. The formulary is marketed with consumer, patient and medical-community education and training.

Pharmaceutical Pipeline: Leveraging Avicanna’s scientific platform, vertical integration, and real-world evidence, Avicanna has created a pipeline of patent-pending drug candidates that are indication-specific and in various stages of clinical development and commercialization. These cannabinoid-based drug candidates look to address unmet medical needs in the areas of dermatology, chronic pain, and various neurological disorders. Avicanna’s first pharmaceutical preparation (Trunerox™) is in the drug registration stage in South America.

Click to watch Avicanna’s Corporate Video 2022

SOURCE Avicanna Inc.

Stay Connected

For more information about Avicanna, visit www.avicanna.com, contact Ivana Maric by email at info@avicanna.com or follow us on social media on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook or Instagram .

If you are a Healthcare Professional and would like to learn more about using medical cannabis in your practice, please visit Avicenna Academy .

The Company posts updates through videos from the official Company YouTube channel.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information contained in this news release may be identified by the use of words such as, “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe, “intend”, “plan”, “forecast”, “project”, “estimate”, “outlook” and other similar expressions. Forward-looking information contained in this news release includes, without limitation, statements related to the Offering, the use of proceeds of the Offering, the receipt of all approvals of the Toronto Stock Exchange in connection with the Offering, statements with respect to the Company's future business operations, the opinions or beliefs of management and future business goals. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to current and future market conditions, including the market price of the common shares of the Company, and the risk factors set out in the Company’s annual information form dated March 31, 2022 and final short form prospectus dated November 27, 2020, filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.



