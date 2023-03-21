Sugar Confectionery Market is expected to reach US$ 81.07 billion with a 4.3% CAGR from 2023 to 2033 | Analysed Report by future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The sugar confectionery market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 81.07 billion by 2033, representing a CAGR of 4.3% from 2023 to 2033. The market is estimated to be worth US$ 53.21 billion in 2023.



The market has seen steady growth over the years due to several factors. One of the key drivers of the market is the increasing demand for sweets and chocolates as a form of indulgence, especially among young consumers. Another factor is the growing global population, particularly in developing countries, where there is a growing middle class with disposable income for essential-food items.

The market also offers several growth opportunities. There is an increase in the demand for organic and natural sweets, and for products with unique and innovative flavors. The development of new technologies for processing and packaging is also providing new growth opportunities. Manufacturers are also investing in these areas to improve their competitiveness.

There is a growing demand for premium and high-quality sweets, especially among consumers who are willing to pay more for unique and indulgent experiences. Furthermore, increasing focus on health and wellness is leading to a demand for confectionery products with healthy ingredients and low-sugar content. These trends are anticipated to promote market growth.

The sugar confectionery market is diverse and growing globally, with the maximum demand in North America. Between 2023 and 2033, North America is expected to become a significant source of revenue for the sugar confectionery sector due to increased disposable income and a growing young population.

Key Takeaways

During the projection period, a CAGR of 3% is anticipated for the market in Germany.

In China, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 19.08 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

During the projection period, a CAGR of 2.3% is predicted for the market in Japan.

The hard-boiled sweets segment is anticipated to proliferate at a 4.9% CAGR to reach US$ 25.58 billion by 2033.

Competitive Landscape

The top manufacturers of the sugar confectionery market are Anthony-Thomas Candy Co., Cloetta AB, Ferrara Candy Company, Nestle SA, Ferrero SpA., The Hershey Company, Cadbury PLC., Lotte Confectionery Co Ltd, HARIBO Dunhills (Pontefract) PLC, and Lindt & Sprungli.

Producers of sugar confectioneries are continuously coming up with new ideas and making adjustments to meet the needs of consumers, who are increasingly demanding healthy alternatives and goods with less added sugar. Additionally, they are investigating new markets and enlarging their product lines. Additionally, businesses are utilizing digital channels to increase client involvement and reach.

Recent Developments:

In February 2022, two vegan chocolate bars were made available in the United Kingdom by the Swiss chocolatier Lindt. Oat milk powder and almond paste were used in place of dairy milk in these chocolate bars.

In January 2022, to enable customers to nibble in little pieces, Cadbury, a brand of Mondelez International, developed the Twist Wrap packaging solution for its Duos line. After ingesting half of the sugar bar, customers can twist and cover the box.

Key segments

By Product Type:

Hard-boiled Sweets

Caramel & Toffees

Gums & Jellies

Medicated Confectionery

Mints

Marshmallows

Nougat

Lollipops

Liquorice



By Packaging:

Sachet

Box

Others



By Distribution Channel:

Offline Stores

Online Platforms

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

The Middle East & Africa (MEA)



