Global Metal Matrix Composites Market Report 2023: Rising Need for Lightweight and High-performance Materials Drives Growth

The Global Metal Matrix Composites Market is estimated to be USD 2.04 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2.93 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.53%.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Need for Lightweight and High-performance Materials

Increasing Use of Metal Matrix Composites in the Aerospace Composite Parts

Restraints

Increasing Environmental Concerns and Stringent Pollution Control Norms

Opportunities

Potential Opportunities in Applications, Such as Highspeed Machinery, Robots, High-speed Rotating Shafts

Challenges

Complex Fabrication Methods

Shortage of Skilled and Trained Workforce for Manufacturing

Market Segmentations



The Global Metal Matrix Composites Market is segmented based on Product, Reinforcement Type, Production Technology, Reinforcement Material, End-Users, and Geography.

By Product, the market is classified into Aluminum MMC, Magnesium MMC, Nickel MMC, Refractory MMC, and Super Alloys MMC.

By Production Technology, the market is classified into Liquid Metal Infiltration, Powder Metallurgy, Casting, and Deposition Techniques.

By Reinforcement Type, the market is classified into Continuous, Discontinuous, and Particles.

By Reinforcement Material, the market is classified into Silicon Carbide, Aluminum Oxide, Titanium Carbide, and Other Fillers.

By End-Users, the market is classified into Aerospace, Electronics/Thermal Management, Ground Transportation, and Industrial.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Metal Matrix Composites Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Metal Matrix Composites Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



