Digital Banking Platform Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $10.33 Billion by 2026 at a 13.9% CAGR

Dublin, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Banking Platform Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global digital banking platform market is expected to grow from $5.39 billion in 2021 to $6.15 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.0%. The digital banking platform market is expected to grow to $10.33 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.9%.



North America was the largest region in the digital banking platforms market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this digital banking platforms market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The shift in trend from traditional banking to online banking is expected to propel the growth of the digital banking platform market going forward. Online banking refers to an electronic payment system that enables customers to conduct a range of financial transactions through a website or payment app.

Online banking helps improve services and increase profits, causing financial institutions to shift their focus to digital banking, resulting in the growth of the digital banking platform market. For instance, according to India Brand Equity Foundation, an Indian government export promotion agency, by 2025, India's fintech market is expected to reach Rs. 6.2 trillion (US$83.42 billion).

Fintech financial services are responsible for transforming the banking system into various digital channels such as online channels and social channels. Therefore, the shift in trend from traditional banking to online banking is driving the growth of the digital banking platform market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the digital banking platform market. Major companies operating in the digital banking platform market are developing new technologies to reduce operating costs and enable faster and safer transactions. For instance, in June 2020, Fiserv, a US-based payment and financial services technology provider, unveiled Virtual Banking Assistant 2020, an interactive tool that uses AI-based natural language processing to assist banks and credit unions in managing virtual customer transactions more efficiently. With Fiserv's Virtual Banking Assistant, which incorporates Clinc's conversational AI technology, banks and credit unions can have more fruitful and effective online conversations with their customers as a complement to in-person interactions and an essential part of a comprehensive customer experience.



1) By Type: Corporate Banking; Retail Banking

2) By Component: Platforms; Services

3) By Banking Mode: Online Banking; Mobile Banking

4) By Deployment: Cloud; On-Premise



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2022 - 2026 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $6.15 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026 $10.33 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.8% Regions Covered Global

Appway AG

Crealogix Holding AG

EdgeVerve Systems Limited

Fiserv Inc

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Sopra Steria

Temenos

Worldline SA

Cor Financial Solution Ltd.

FIS Inc

Vsoft Corporation

Apiture

BNY Mellon

CR2

