Machine Vision-2D and 3D MV Systems: Technologies and Markets

Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on component, type, vertical, application, and region.



The report also focuses on the major trends and challenges that affect the market and the competitive landscape.It explains the current market trends and provides detailed profiles of the major players and the strategies they adopt to enhance their market presence.



The report estimates the size of the global machine vision systems market in 2021 and provides projections of the expected market size through 2027.



Summary:

Machine vision systems and components are the next-generation intelligent systems mainly used in industrial sector for detection, identification, measurement, and inspection.These systems play major roles in robotics; they are used to guide autonomous robots, also known as “self-navigating” robots.



Industries such as automotive, food and beverage, and pharmaceuticals are concerned about reducing labor-intensive processes while increasing accuracy and speed; machine vision systems are in demand to overcome these concerns.



Machine vision systems can perform complex repetitive tasks with higher accuracy and consistency than human workers.Machine vision systems include components such as image sensors, processors, programmable logic controllers (PLC), frame grabbers, and cameras, which are driven by software packages to execute user-defined applications.



Machine vision systems are also employed in noninspection applications, such as guiding robots, picking and placing the parts, and dispensing liquids.



According to BCC Research, the global machine vision systems market was valued at $REDACTED billion in 2021 to reach $REDACTED billion by 2027.The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of the market is estimated to grow by REDACTED% over the forecast period 2022-2027.



Machine vision (MV) markets have been rapidly changing in recent years.The sector is driven by both long-term and short-term changes.



Longterm changes include technological factors, which can increase the value provided by MV products and thereby stimulate and increase demand.The increasing requirements for quality control, productivity, and cost-effectiveness in manufacturing in all sectors of the economy have increased the long-term demand for MV products.



Markets change as customer preferences for various product features shift. Emerging MV applications can expand the size of the MV components and systems markets.

