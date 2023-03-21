New York, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hydrogen Economy: Merchant Hydrogen and Hydrogen Purification Technologies" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05781848/?utm_source=GNW

The market figures represent estimated investment costs based on data from manufacturers and a variety of other sources.



Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.



Report Includes:

- 33 data tables and 43 additional tables

- An overview of the technologies and opportunities for the hydrogen economy market

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2021, estimates for 2022 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Brief description about hydrogen economy, its definitions and characteristics and coverage of the market’s dynamics, specifically growth drivers, inhibitors, and opportunities

- Information on technologies used for production, storage, and distribution of hydrogen along with electrochemical energy conversion technologies

- Identification of challenges and discussion on how to overcome from those to reach its commercialization potential

- A look at the government programs and policies in support of the hydrogen economy

- Information on recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, product launches, and expansions in the market and a relevant patent analysis

- Detailed company profiles of major players in the market, including Air Liquide, Cummins Inc., Engie S.A., ITM Power PLC and Linde Group



Summary:

Global investments in building the hydrogen economy totaled nearly REDACTED in 2021, are expected to exceed REDACTED in 2022 and should reach REDACTED in 2027. These figures represent a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED from 2022 through 2027.



Reasons for Doing This Study:

This is an update of a 2019 report on the global hydrogen economy. There have been some significant developments since the last report was published, such as the accelerated development of a network of hydrogen fueling stations in a number of developed markets.



The transition to a hydrogen economy will require large investments in capital equipment and durable goods at every stage of the hydrogen chain, from production of hydrogen through its distribution and storage to its conversion to useful work or energy. These investments are economic challenges to the extent that they require the mobilization of sufficient financial resources, as well as business opportunities for providers of related goods and services.

