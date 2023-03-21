Direct Air Capture (DAC or DACCS) Market Analysis 2023-2028: Key Players, Estimated Size and Share, Opportunities, and Challenges

Pune, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global “Direct Air Capture (DAC or DACCS) Market” Research [102 Pages Report] are detailed by types, applications, and geographical. These classifications are further broken down into divisions in order to provide a deeper understanding of the Direct Air Capture (DAC or DACCS) market. The study introduces competitors in the industry and details the top businesses from the standpoint of market share, market size, growth rate etc. for the competitive landscape. Also, the effects of COVID-19, rising market trends, mergers and acquisitions, and regional conflicts will all be taken into account.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Direct Air Capture (DAC or DACCS) Market

The global Direct Air Capture (DAC or DACCS) market size was valued at USD 23.59 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 72.15% during the forecast period, reaching USD 614.07 million by 2028.

Major Players in Direct Air Capture (DAC or DACCS) market are:

Prometheus Fuels

Opus 12

ClimeWorks

Global Thermostat

Carbon Engineering

C2CNT

Carbon Collect Limited

Newlight

Direct Air Capture (DAC or DACCS) Market by Types:

Physical Absorption in Liquid Media

Adsorption on Solid Media

Direct Air Capture (DAC or DACCS) Market by Applications:

Geologic Storage

Synthetic Fuels

Chemicals

Others

Key Factors Considered

COVID-19

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the Direct Air Capture (DAC or DACCS) market has definitely taken a hit. The report describes the market scenario during and post the pandemic in the vision of upstream raw materials, major market participants, downstream major customers, etc. Other aspects, such as changes in consumer behavior, demand, transport capacity, trade flow under COVID-19, have also been taken into consideration during the process of the research.

Regional Conflict / Russia-Ukraine War

The report also presents the impact of regional conflict on this market in an effort to aid the readers to understand how the market has been adversely influenced and how it’s going to evolve in the years to come.

Challenges & Opportunities

Factors that may help create opportunities and boost profits for market players, as well as challenges that may restrain or even pose a threat to the development of the players, are revealed in the report, which can shed a light on strategic decisions and implementation.

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historical data and forecast (2018-2029):

United States

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2018-2022

Base Year: 2022

Estimated Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2022-2028

