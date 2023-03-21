Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.5 percent to reach USD 11.95 Bn by 2029 – says Maximize Market Research

Dublin, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A global Automation & Process Control business-consulting firm, Maximize Market research, has published a market intelligence and competitive landscape report on the “ Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market ”. The report is a combination of primary data and secondary data and domain expert has analyzed the Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market from a local as well as a global point of view. Over the forecast period, Maximize Market research expects, the market to grow from USD 7.22 Bn in 2021 to USD 11.95 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 6.5 percent.



Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

Market Size in 2021 USD 7.22 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 11.95 Bn. CAGR 6.5 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 286 No. of Tables 117 No. of Charts and Figures 114 Segment Covered Applications, Conveying type, Configuration and Product Type Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

The report provides drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges in the Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market. Market research has been done by dividing the market into various segments and sub-segments, which helps to understand the industry in detail. The growth of these segments helps clients in acquiring knowledge of the many growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market and develop different strategies to help identify core application areas and the gap in the target market. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market and contains meaningful insights, historical data , facts and statistically supported and industry-validated market statistics. The Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market report also includes estimates based on an appropriate set of assumptions and methodologies.

The primary and secondary research methods were employed to gather the data for the report, which was later combined to obtain error-free inferences. The data was collected from the sources such as annual and financial reports of leading manufacturers, while primary research included interviews with important opinion leaders and Pneumatic Conveying Systems industry experts such as skilled front-line personnel, entrepreneurs, and marketing professionals. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the global and regional Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market size. To provide the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats in the Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market, the SWOT analysis was used. Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market structure by country with the market holding by market followers, market leaders and local players make this report a comprehensive and insightful industry outlook.

Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market Overview

Pneumatic Conveying Systems help to transfer material in the industry from one point to the other, which provides an enclosed environment for the transport of material. These systems are also capable of releasing unwanted dust. The growing industrialization is the major driver of the Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market.

Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market Dynamics

The increasing usage of automated pneumatic conveying systems by manufacturers across many industries is due to the rising concerns related to the health and safety of consumers . The major investments by manufacturers of pneumatic conveying systems are driving the Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market growth. The growing pharmaceutical sector is expected to provide various opportunities for market growth. The fluctuating installation costs linked to pneumatic conveying systems with the high investment are expected to restrain the Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market growth. The availability of other conveying systems is also expected to restrain the market growth.

Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a high rate due to the rapid growth in the power generation, pharmaceuticals and food and beverages sectors. The proactive and new policy reforms to support the growth of manufacturing in China and India are a major factor driving the Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market growth.

Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market Segmentation

By Applications

Plastic Processing and Manufacturing

FOOD

Minerals

Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals

Others



By Conveying type

Dilute-Phase

Dense-Phase

By Configuration

Push Configuration

Chemical Industry

Commercial



By Product Type

Portable

Van mount

Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market Key Competitors include:

Pneucon Technology.

AZO GmbH + Co. KG

Coperion GmbH

Flexicon Corporation

TBMA

Nol-Tec Systems Inc.

K-Tron

Cyclonaire Corporation

DongYang P&F

Atlas Copco

Gericke

Nilfisk

Schenck Process LLC

Vac-U-Max

Dynamic Air Inc.



Key questions answered in the Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market are:

What are Pneumatic Conveying Systems?

What are the global trends in the Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market?

What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for the Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market?

What are the recent industry trends that can be implemented to generate additional revenue streams for Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market?

How is the intervention from regulatory authority is shaping the Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to increase their presence in Pneumatic Conveying Systems?

Who are the leading companies and what are their portfolios in Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market?

What are the major challenges that the Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market could face in the future?

Who held the largest market share in Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market?



Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Applications, Conveying Type, Configuration, Product Type and Region

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region in a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

