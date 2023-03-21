Acadia Village Resort Licenses Zerify’s Secure Video Conferencing Platform

EDISON, N.J., March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zerify Inc., (OTC PINK: ZRFY), the 22-year-old cybersecurity company focused on secure video conferencing & digital communications, announced today that Acadia Village Resort is licensing our Zerify Meet™ Secure Video Conferencing Platform.



Acadia Village is a Premier Timeshare Resort located in Downeast Maine, a short distance from Acadia National Park and Bar Harbor. Jim Killam, Acadia Village's resort director, says, “We use the Zerify Meet Secure Video Conferencing platform for all of our meetings held at the resort, in addition to quarterly board meetings. Security, ease of use, and the video quality are far superior than any of its competitors, along with their low cost. It makes going with Zerify Meet an extremely easy choice.”

“We are thrilled that Jim at Acadia Village Resort is so happy with our Zerify Meet Secure Video Conferencing Platform,” says Mark L. Kay, CEO of Zerify. “It’s always great when a client compliments us on things like security, ease-of-use, video quality and low cost,” says Kay, “it means that we’re delivering a quality product and the end-user sees that, which makes us feel real good.”

“In addition to Jim at Acadia, both the Forrester Group and Aite-Novarica Group, also listed Zerify Meet as the industry’s leading Secure Communications Platform,” says Kay.

To learn more about all Zerify solutions, go to: https://www.zerify.com/



About Acadia Village Resort:

Welcome to Coastal Downeast Maine and Acadia Village Resort, a three-seasons resort area with New England tradition. Ellsworth, a gracious town with hospitable people, is enhanced by historic architecture and surrounded by an extensive lake region. Originally settled in 1763, it is located at the head of the Union River and at the Crossroads of Downeast Maine. Stretching from the lake region north of Ellsworth toward the most easterly portions of our nation, the Downeast Acadia region encompasses some of the most striking stretches of Maine coastline.

Much of the coastline’s primitive beauty is preserved within Acadia National Park, the oldest national park east of the Mississippi River, the only coastal national park north of Florida, and the second most visited of all our national parks. Learn more about Acadia Village Resort: https://acadiavillageresort.com/

About Zerify:

Zerify Inc. (OTC PINK: ZRFY), formerly StrikeForce Technologies, is an Edison, New Jersey-based company with over two decades of experience in cybersecurity solutions. The company helps to prevent cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations and government agencies through powerful multi-factor “out-of-band” authentication and keystroke encryption along with mobile solutions. Zerify offers a video conferencing solution that uses no desktop and is entirely web-based, offering a five-level meeting security control approach designed to protect valuable information. Features include keystroke protection, anti-screen capture, and push and biometric authentication to keep businesses secure. The technology also protects cameras, microphones and speakers, keeping computers and confidential data secure even when one is offline and not on a video conference. No other video conferencing service on the market, such as Zoom, Webex, LogMeIn, MS Teams or BlueJeans, offers these protections.

Zerify Contact,

Mark L. Kay

marklkay@zerify.com

(732) 661-9641