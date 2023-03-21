memsstar to Support Walther-Meißner-Institut in Developing Next-Generation Quantum Devices

LIVINGSTON, Scotland, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- memsstar Ltd., a leading provider of etch and deposition equipment to researchers and manufacturers of semiconductors and micro-electrical mechanical systems (MEMS), today announced it has shipped its ORBIS™ Alpha XERIC™ oxide etch system for MEMS research and manufacturing to Germany’s Walther-Meißner-Institut for Low-Temperature Research (WMI). memsstar’s surface micromachining tool will be implemented as a central unit for micromechanical structuring of MEMS components, from single chips up to 200mm wafers.



WMI will use the systems to help develop next-generation quantum devices. The institute’s multifaceted research groups plan to employ memsstar vapour-phase hydrogen fluoride etching in their fabrication processes. Target processes include stiction-free release of micro- and nano-mechanical devices for quantum sensing applications. WMI also plans to employ the memsstar tool and processes to fabricate superconducting quantum circuits – in particular, quantum-bits (qubits), the basic building blocks of quantum computers.

Dr. Stefan Filipp, Ph.D., director of WMI, commented, “We selected the memsstar ORBIS Alpha XERIC oxide etch system to obtain the best etch process capabilities for investigating novel approaches in designing high-quality quantum devices.”

“This project strongly showcases ORBIS’s capabilities and our approach to working with our customers to develop processes that address their specific requirements,” said memsstar CEO Tony McKie. “The truly leading-edge work being done at WMI requires our technology’s advanced control and capabilities to meet their varied application requirements.”

The ORBIS Alpha platform is an enabling technology for research of next-generation MEMS and nanodevices. It also includes fully integrated process monitoring and endpoint control and proven hardware that delivers excellent uniformity and repeatability. Designed for R&D facilities, ORBIS Alpha is based on memsstar's production-proven continuous-flow processing technology. This combination of benefits enables advanced process development on a cost-effective platform.

About Walther-Meißner-Institute

The Walther-Meißner-Institute (WMI) is a research center of the Bavarian Academy of Science and Humanities conducting fundamental and applied research in the field of low temperature physics with special focus on superconductivity, magnetism, quantum phenomena, and quantum information processing with superconducting quantum circuits. In quantum science, WMI plays a key role in the broad and highly visible Munich research efforts on quantum science such as the quantum technology network of the Munich Center for Quantum Science and Technology (MCQST) and the Munich Quantum Valley (MQV). For more information, visit https://www.wmi.badw.de

About memsstar Limited

memsstar Limited is a leading provider of deposition, etch equipment, and technology products and services to manufacturers of semiconductors and micro-electrical mechanical systems (MEMS). The company’s remanufactured etch and deposition equipment and its proprietary technology solutions support the European semiconductor market and the global MEMS market. memsstar delivers proprietary process technology and equipment to help the MEMS industry meet the challenges of developing and manufacturing increasingly complex and integrated MEMS devices. For more information, visit https://memsstar.com

For more information, contact: Tony McKie Lisa Gillette-Martin memsstar Kiterocket tel: +44 (0) 1506 243188 tel: +1 408.205.4732 email: tony_mckie@memsstar.com email: lgmartin@kiterocket.com

ORBIS and XERIC are trademarks of memsstar Ltd.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c4733f79-00c0-4ac9-8965-827a0b1060ae