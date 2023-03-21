ProSomnus® Receives Patent Allowance Covering Automated Manufacturing Process for Company’s Novel Precision Sleep Apnea Medical Devices

PLEASANTON, Calif., March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProSomnus, Inc. (“the Company”) (NASDAQ: OSA), a pioneer in precision medical devices for the treatment of Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has allowed a patent application covering the Company’s proprietary automated manufacturing process for the Company’s precision medical devices; this is the third patent to issue in this family, including already-issued USPN 10,213,280 and USPN 9,808,327. ProSomnus’s intellectual property portfolio now includes 16 issued patents in the United States and other countries, encompassing more than 100 claims, in addition to trademarks, trade secrets and other patent applications in process.



ProSomnus’s FDA-cleared, Precision OAT devices are a practical alternative to legacy oral devices and CPAP machines. In clinical studies, ProSomnus devices have demonstrated excellent efficacy and robust patient compliance relative to other treatment options. They reposition and stabilize the jaw during sleep, improving airflow through a patient's pharyngeal space. ProSomnus Precision OAT devices consist of maxillary and mandibular aligners that are precision-manufactured with twin-mated posts, and are digitally milled to be patient-specific. Prescribed advancements can be achieved by removing the current upper- or lower-device arch and inserting the next arch in the mandibular advancement series.

“Our automated medical device manufacturing technologies, the subject of this patent and other patents in our portfolio, are an important component of what makes ProSomnus different. Every ProSomnus precision device is personalized and manufactured based on the anatomy and treatment plan for each patient,” said Len Liptak, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer for ProSomnus. “These patented technologies enable ProSomnus to service the rapidly growing demand for our precision sleep apnea devices without compromising the effectiveness, comfort, and consistency that healthcare providers and their patients require. The data generated from our digital manufacturing capabilities enable ProSomnus to continuously improve our processes, quality, and technologies.”

About ProSomnus

ProSomnus (NASDAQ: OSA) precision intraoral medical devices offer effective, economical, and patient-preferred treatment for patients suffering from Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA). ProSomnus is the first manufacturer of mass-customized Precision Oral Appliance Therapy (OAT) devices to treat OSA, which affects over 74 million people in North America and is associated with serious comorbidities, including heart failure, stroke, hypertension, morbid obesity, and type 2 diabetes. ProSomnus’s patented, FDA-cleared devices are a less invasive and more comfortable alternative to Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) therapy, and lead to effective and patient-preferred outcomes. A growing body of research, including studies published by the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine and Military Medicine, suggests ProSomnus’s Precision OAT devices are an effective treatment for mild to moderate OSA. Additional clinical research has shown that ProSomnus’s Precision OAT devices mitigate many of the side effects associated with alternative treatments and improve economics for payers and providers. With more than 200,000 devices delivered, ProSomnus’s devices are the most prescribed Precision OAT in the U.S. ProSomnus’s FDA-cleared devices are authorized by the Department of Defense and the U.S. Army, and are often covered by medical insurance, Medicare, and social health programs in key international markets. To learn more, visit www.ProSomnus.com.

