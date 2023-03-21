Axtria’s Navdeep Chadha Wins Top Industry Leaders Award 2022 by Life Sciences Voice

Berkeley Heights, New Jersey, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axtria is humbled to announce that its co-founder and CTO, Navdeep (Navi) Chadha, has been recognized by Life Sciences Voice with the “Top Industry Leaders” award for his impact and influence on the life sciences sector in 2022. The award highlights Chadha’s outstanding contributions to the industry through his dynamic leadership, vision, and commitment to transforming commercial and clinical operations by leveraging data science and cloud-based solutions.

Axtria is an industry leader focused on leveraging data and analytics to help improve patient lives and drive business outcomes for life sciences organizations. Since its founding, Chadha has led Axtria to develop some of the most widely used platforms and technology solutions in the life sciences industry. His persistent focus on innovation and deep understanding of the life sciences domain has ensured that effective treatments reach the right patients at the right time while Axtria’s customers are able to optimize operations and drive growth.

“Axtria is proud and honored that Navi’s contributions are recognized, especially among such a distinguished list of industry luminaries who continue to inspire us with their leadership skills,” says Axtria's CEO & President Jaswinder Chadha. “Navi’s commitment and drive to improve healthcare outcomes has always made him a top leader in the industry. This award is a testament to his dedication and commitment to improving healthcare through the power of technology.”

Today, Axtria is one of the biggest global players in the industry, with customers in over 120 countries. Axtria's cutting-edge solutions allow organizations to make data-driven decisions that save patient lives and foster positive outcomes. Through Chadha’s efforts, Axtria continues to disrupt the status quo and transform clinical and commercial functions by unlocking the full potential of healthcare data.

“I am honored to be recognized and grateful for the support of my colleagues and the broader life sciences community. This is a win for an Axtria team that is making a difference with their progressive work every day,” said Chadha. “I am fortunate to be able to intertwine my technical background with helping to improve patients’ lives and look forward to continuing to help the industry pivot and prepare for the future.”

To read more about Chadha's contributions to the industry and to see the complete list of award winners, please visit - https://lifescivoice.com/top-industry-leaders-award-winners/dec-2022/navdeep-chadha/.

About Life Sciences Voice

Life Sciences Voice is the leading resource where life sciences executives can get crucial insights, explore the latest innovations, and learn about industry news and trends. Life Sciences Voice provides the community with thought-provoking commentary in multiple formats covering a wide range of industry issues.

About Axtria

Axtria is a global provider of award-winning cloud software and data analytics to the life sciences industry. Axtria’s solutions are used to digitally transform the entire product commercialization process, driving sales growth and improving healthcare outcomes for patients. Our focus is on delivering solutions that help customers complete the journey from data-to-insights-to-action and get superior returns from their sales and marketing investments. For more information, visit www.axtria.com.

Connect With Axtria:

###

Attachment