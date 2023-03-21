Deck Commerce Order Management System Powers Consumer Electronics Brands to Create Seamless Customer Experiences

St. Louis, MO, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deck Commerce, a leading order management system (OMS) for direct-to-consumer (DTC) retailers and brands, supercharges order management processes for consumer electronics brands. With a global ecommerce consumer electronics market projected to be $614B by the end of 2023 and over 60% of adults purchasing consumer electronics online, these brands need to have an order management system wired for their specific needs.

“With department stores on the decline, consumer electronics brands have to sell their products directly to the consumer via marketplaces or their ecommerce website," says Chris Deck, CEO and Founder of Deck Commerce. "Industry analysts believe that more than half of the revenue for consumer electronics brands could come from their owned channels, which means these brands need to be prepared to handle the uptick in orders."

Consumer Electronics brands need to control the customer experience at every touchpoint, from marketplaces to retail stores to their ecommerce website, including a smooth post-purchase experience. Creating a DTC ecommerce site takes know-how from a company that has been working in the industry for over 20 years. Deck Commerce has a built-for-purpose order management system that is agile and scalable to tackle any new opportunity.

Here’s why the Deck Commerce OMS is critical for consumer electronics brands:

When releasing a new item and needing to leverage preorders to drive sales, brands can configure automated workflows for preorders and backorders that work for their business and manage inventory levels with the Deck Commerce OMS.

When customers want to know exactly where their order is in the fulfillment process, the Deck Commerce OMS provides real-time visibility into the order fulfillment process and triggers actions outside of the system to ensure customers have what they need when needed.

When brands have an ongoing manual struggle for customer service, the Deck Commerce OMS can automate workflows to reduce the time teams spend updating payment, inventory, and customer communication for a more reliable experience.

When brands want to implement BOPIS, BORIS, Curbside Pickup, or Ship to Store, the Deck Commerce OMS has prebuilt workflows trusted by high-volume omnichannel retailers, so brands don't have to do it themselves.

When brands want to expand into new global markets, the Deck Commerce OMS allows brands to sell anywhere in the world as it handles multiple currencies, languages, and geo-specific workflows.

Consumer electronics brands choose Deck Commerce because of its unmatched expertise, comprehensive native capabilities, and extensible platform.

See the Deck Commerce OMS in action at Shoptalk in Las Vegas from March 26-29. Visit Deck Commerce at booth #1745.

Stay up to date with Deck Commerce on LinkedIn.

About Deck Commerce

Deck Commerce is the leading order management system (OMS) for retailers like New Balance, NETGEAR, and Build-A-Bear. The highly flexible, feature-rich platform automates inventory, transactions, fulfillment, and return workflows – giving retailers the power and efficiency to grow globally and across channels. Deck Commerce OMS enables retailers to curate memorable experiences that turn every customer into their best customer. To learn more, visit deckcommerce.com.