Xalles Acquires Capital Innovations Management to Support Expansion of the Staffing Business Services

CIM is Expected to Contribute Approximately $4 Million in Revenue in 2023

WASHINGTON, DC, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Xalles Holdings Inc. (OTC: XALL), a fintech holding company providing technology and financial services solutions, today announced that it has executed an acquisition agreement with Texas-based Capital Innovations Management, LLC (“CIM”) to become a wholly owned subsidiary under Xalles Technology Inc.

Capital Innovations Management primarily provides domestic staffing services to clients in all vertical markets. CIM is based in the metro Houston, Texas, area. VGR Technology Partners Inc., an existing wholly owned subsidiary of Xalles and a Houston area-based company specializing in information technology staffing, will roll its domestic staffing portfolio into CIM and then be divested to focus on international staffing.

“We are excited to have CIM’s staffing capabilities added to the Xalles corporate structure to expand our inroads into the technology and healthcare markets,” stated Xalles Holdings CEO Thomas Nash. He continued, “this addition sets up new synergies between existing entities within the Xalles family and expanded external revenue capture.”

The CIM acquisition is contracted to be completed on or before March 31, 2023.

About Xalles Holdings Inc. (OTC: XALL)

Xalles Holdings Inc. is a holding company that focuses on direct investments in disruptive fintech companies. The company actively seeks acquisition targets in which it can invest and accelerate growth, targeting companies with solid management teams and business models, large total attainable markets (TAM), and lucrative exit opportunities. The company places emphasis on leveraging blockchain and other technologies to provide industry-leading financial reconciliation and auditing solutions, which, over time, will allow for the capture of recurring revenue streams. For more information visit: Xalles.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov and in OTC Markets at www.otcmarkets.com

Investor Relations Contact:

info@xalles.com

Xalles.com

202.595.1299 Office







