Orgenesis Reports 98% Year-Over-Year Increase in Revenue to $13.6 Million for the Fourth Quarter of 2022

GERMANTOWN, Md., March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGS) (“Orgenesis” or the “Company”), a global biotech company working to unlock the full potential of cell and gene therapies (CGT), today provided a business update for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

Vered Caplan, CEO of Orgenesis, said, “I am pleased to report that revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased by 98% to $13.6 million, compared to $6.9 million for the same period last year as we are progressing with the planned rollout of our POCare platform. In addition to our strong revenue growth, we reduced our operating loss by 91% for the fourth quarter of 2022 versus the same period last year, which reflects our cost-effective and highly scalable business model. The goal of our Orgenesis Mobile Processing Units and Labs (OMPUL) strategy is to provide autologous cell and gene therapies to patients in need at the point-of-care, which, in turn, is expected to dramatically lower costs. Our latest investments have allowed us to increase our capacity and advance our go-to-market strategy as we aim to expand the deployment of our Orgenesis Mobile Processing Units and Labs (OMPULs). Most recently, we signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) with University of California, Davis (UC Davis) to deploy our OMPULs at UC Davis and other healthcare universities within the State of California. Additionally, we are focused on supporting the POCare Centers located at strategic locations in various countries across North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, which serve as hubs for the respective regions.”

Ms. Caplan continued, “Orgenesis is also advancing our POCare therapeutic pipeline, while leveraging grants and partnerships. In 2022, our subsidiary, Koligo Therapeutics, supplied Kyslecel to five medical institutes supplying total pancreatectomy - islet auto transplant (TP-IAT) cases. Production from this one site enabled Koligo to achieve positive cash flow from operations in the fourth quarter of the year as a separate business unit. Additionally, Koligo passed an FDA inspection of this site as a registered tissue production establishment in February. Following this confirmation of the infrastructure design and production protocols, and building on increasing demand, we are now pursuing plans for site expansion in the US and internationally. In the EU, Koligo is utilizing the expertise of Orgenesis to enable regional production capacity and leverage grants to drive clinical development towards marketing approval.”

The complete financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 are available on the Company’s website in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Conference Call

The Company will to host a conference call at 11:00 AM Eastern Time today, March 21, 2023, to discuss the Company’s corporate progress and other developments.

The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll free 888-506-0062 for U.S. callers or +1 973-528-0011 for international callers and using entry code 328506. A webcast of the call may be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2585/47900 or on the Company’s Investor Events section of the website here.

A webcast replay will be available on the Company’s Investor Events section of the website (https://ir.orgenesis.com/events#/) through Thursday, March 21, 2024. A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the call, through Tuesday, April 04, 2023, and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers or +1 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering conference ID: 47900.

About Orgenesis
Orgenesis is a global biotech company working to unlock the full potential of cell and gene therapies (CGTs) in an affordable and accessible format at the point of care. The Orgenesis POCare Platform is comprised of three enabling components: a pipeline of licensed POCare Therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed, automated POCare Technology systems across a collaborative POCare Network. Orgenesis identifies promising new therapies and leverages its POCare Platform to provide a rapid, globally harmonized pathway for these therapies to reach and treat large numbers of patients at lowered costs through efficient, scalable, and decentralized production. The POCare Network brings together patients, doctors, industry partners, research institutes and hospitals worldwide to achieve harmonized, regulated clinical development and production of the therapies. www.orgenesis.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve substantial uncertainties and risks and are based upon our current expectations, estimates and projections and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this release. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, but not limited to, our reliance on, and our ability to grow, our point-of-care cell therapy platform and OMPUL business, our ability to achieve and maintain overall profitability, our ability to manage our research and development programs that are based on novel technologies, our ability to control key elements relating to the development and commercialization of therapeutic product candidates with third parties, the timing of completion of clinical trials and studies, the availability of additional data, outcomes of clinical trials of our product candidates, the potential uses and benefits of our product candidates, our ability to manage potential disruptions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the sufficiency of working capital to realize our business plans and our ability to raise additional capital, the development of our POCare strategy, our trans differentiation technology as therapeutic treatment for diabetes, the technology behind our in-licensed ATMPs not functioning as expected, our ability to further our CGT development projects, either directly or through our JV partner agreements, and to fulfill our obligations under such agreements, our license agreements with other institutions, our ability to retain key employees, our competitors developing better or cheaper alternatives to our products, risks relating to legal proceedings against us and the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "RISK FACTORS" in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

ORGENESIS INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. Dollars, in thousands)

 

December 31,

  

2022

  

2021

Assets

     

CURRENT ASSETS:

     

Cash and cash equivalents

$

5,311

 

$

5,473

Restricted cash

 1,058


  501

Accounts receivable, net

 36,183


  15,245

Prepaid expenses and other receivables

 

958

  

1,188

Convertible loan to related parties

 2,688


  3,064

Grants receivable

 

-

  

169

Inventory

 120  118

Total current assets

 46,318  25,758

NON CURRENT ASSETS:

     

Deposits

$

331

 

$

363

Investments and loans to associates

 

135

  

584

Loans receivable

 -


  821

Property, plants and equipment, net

 

22,834

  

10,271

Intangible assets, net

 

9,694

  

11,821

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

2,304

  

1,015

Goodwill

 

8,187

  

8,403

Deferred tax

 

103

  

-

Other assets

 

1,022

  

805

Total non-current assets

 44,610  34,083

TOTAL ASSETS

90,928  59,841
      

ORGENESIS INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. Dollars, in thousands)

 

December 31,

  

2022

  

2021

Liabilities and equity

     

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

     

Accounts payable

$

4,429

 

$

5,238

Accrued expenses and other payables

 

2,578

  

485

Income tax payable

 

289

  

54

Employees and related payables

 

1,860

  

1,907

Advance payments on account of grant

 1,578  

1,238

Contract liabilities

 

70

  

59

Current maturities of finance leases

 

60

  

18

Current maturities of operating leases

 

542

  

481

Short-term and current maturities of convertible loans

 

4,504

  

5,885

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

 

15,910

  

15,365

      

LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:

     

Non-current operating leases

$1,728  $561

Convertible loans

 

13,343

  

4,854

Retirement benefits obligation

 

163

  

101

Long-term debt and finance leases

 

95

  

41

Advance payments on account of grant

 

144

  

-

Other long-term liabilities

 

271

  

288

TOTAL LONG-TERM LIABILITIES

 

15,744

  

5,845

TOTAL LIABILITIES

 

31,654

  

21,210

      

REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST

 

30,203

  

-

EQUITY:

     
 Common stock of $0.0001 par value:     

Authorized at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021: 145,833,334

     

shares; Issued at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021: 25,832,322
and 24,567,366 shares, respectively; Outstanding at December 31, 2022 and
December 31, 2021: 25,545,755 and 24,280,799 shares, respectively.

 

3

  

3

Additional paid-in capital

 

150,355

  

145,916

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 (270)  207
Treasury stock 286,567 shares as of December 31, 2022 and December     

31, 2021

 (1,266)  (1,266)

Accumulated deficit

 (121,261)   (106,372)

Equity attributable to Orgenesis Inc.

 

27,561

  

38,488

Non-controlling interests

 

1,510

  

143

TOTAL EQUITY

 

29,071

  

38,631

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$

90,928

 

$

59,841

ORGENESIS INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(U.S. Dollars, in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

  

Years Ended December 31,

  

2022

  

2021

Revenues

$

34,741

 

$

31,646

Revenues from related party

 

1,284

  

3,856

Total revenues

 

36,025

  

35,502

Cost of revenues, development services and research and development      

expenses

 

27,066

  

36,644

Amortization of intangible assets

 

911

  

948

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

15,589

  

14,710

Impairment expenses of intangible assets

 

1,061

  

-

Operating loss

 

8,602

  

16,800

Other income, net

 

(173)

  

(2,278)

Loss from extinguishment in connection with convertible loan

 

52

  

1,865

Financial expenses, net

 

1,971

  

1,292

Share in net loss of associated companies

 

1,508

  

272

Loss before income taxes

 

11,960

  

17,951

Tax (income) expense

 

209

  

108

Net loss

$

12,169

 

$

18,059

Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

 

2,720

  (6)

Net loss attributable to Orgenesis Inc.

$

14,889


 

$ 18,053

Loss per share:

     

Basic and diluted

$

0.59

 

$

0.74

      
 Weighted average number of shares used in computation of Basic and     

Diluted loss per share:

     

Basic and diluted

 

25,096,284

  

24,273,658

      

Comprehensive loss:

     

 Net loss

$

12,169

 

$

18,059

Other Comprehensive loss – Translation adjustment

 

477

  

541

Comprehensive loss

$

12,646

 

$

18,600

Comprehensive income (loss) attributed to non-controlling interests

 

2,720

 


(6)

Comprehensive loss attributed to Orgenesis Inc.

$

15,366

 

$

18,594