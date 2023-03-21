Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. Inheriting the Spirit of Olympics

Toronto, Canada, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VEDU), an education provider headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with marketing partners in China, today announced that on March 16, Mr. Xia Sijun, the partner of the Company’s Olympic education project, went to Athens to discuss the global cooperation plan for the "Olympic International High School" with the President, Honorary President, General Counsel, and legal staff of the IOA.



The meeting was very successful, and the IOA Chairman expressed his support. The Company will prepare comprehensive and detailed documents to be submitted to the IOA, and plans to obtain the IOA's approval between April and May.

The vice president of International Olympic Committee Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr: “We think that the Olympic ideals are current and good and valuable to all generations. We cannot all practice sport and physical activity in the same way, but Olympic is about being active and respecting people.” One of the cores of the Olympics is education, and influencing people's behavior through the example of champions is a true reflection of the Olympic educational dream. The value of Olympic education is to enable students to participate in sports, reap the improvement of sports skills, broaden their horizons, experience the charm of Olympic culture, experience the spirit of strength, tenacity, struggle, respect, cooperation, responsibility, and never give up, and gain all-round training and growth through the accumulated training process.

The Company plans to rename one of its OSSD certified high schools to Canadian Olympic International High School, creating Canada's first Olympic International High School. With global enrollment, the school will mainly recruit students who love and excel in sports, and cultivate future champions and popularize sports.

Our OSSD school is in Niagara Falls, one of the seven wonders of the world, the school is the largest private boarding school in southern Ontario, with a capacity of 2500 students. The school covers an area of 5800 square meters, with 2 teaching buildings, over 100 standard classrooms and laboratories, 2 indoor gymnasiums, and 2 gyms. The gymnasium is equipped with a dressing room, a standard football field, two libraries, two student restaurants, an indoor swimming pool, and a 500-seat art center. There are seven outdoor tennis courts around the school, a horse training racecourse covering over 2 million square meters, a golf course covering 670,000 square meters, and three ice hockey rings. The school has extensive sports hardware facilities and sports education advantages. The school has four professional level student sports teams, including male and female basketball teams and male and female ice hockey teams. The men's basketball team is the winner of the Ontario High School Basketball League (OSBA) in 2021-2022. Several star players participated in the NBA draft and successfully signed the NBA professional basketball teams. The U18 elite ice hockey team has repeatedly defeated the top private high school team in Canada.

The students of our OSSD school are 100% admitted to universities, with the admission rate of the University of Toronto reaching over 85% in 2021. Some of the 2022 graduates have been admitted to top universities and Ivy League schools in the United States, including Harvard University and Princeton University. Currently, there are nearly 200 students in school, and this year, we plan to recruit 500 new students.

