CLA, 8th Largest U.S. Accounting Firm, Sees 15% Growth On Way to $2 Billion

Minneapolis, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accounting Today recently named CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP) to its 2023 Top 100 Firms List. CLA ranked number eight, marking the sixth consecutive year the firm has been recognized and ranked at that level.

CLA’s CEO Jen Leary shared: “As an organization, we care deeply about building a culture that’s a competitive advantage so we can provide the most impactful services for our clients. Our GenX leadership team is so grateful to the giants of the industry that came before us, laying the foundation for our success. Today we are executing on our Future Forward strategy and seeing results even faster than we expected.”

Leary continued: “Our leadership team is moving us into the future, regularly collaborating with innovative leaders such as Microsoft and other pacesetters who share our values. We stand on a solid 100+ year foundation that grew into a billion-dollar organization in late 2019. With a parallel focus on stability and future-forward thinking, we’re on track to reach the next billion later this year as we continue building on our strong legacy and pass it to the next generation.”

Continuing its work to transform the future of the profession, CLA recently announced the launch of a summer intern program for high school students in 15 select CLA offices nationwide. This novel program, in which CLA is teaming with Future Business Leaders of America, garnered a flurry of applications from coast-to-coast in its first week.

CLA attributes much of its sustainability to its people, culture, and efforts to increase the pipeline of diverse talent entering accounting and professional services. For example, CLA deepened its connection with NABA Inc. (National Association of Black Accountants) — visiting students at high schools and Historically Black Colleges and Universities to engage in meaningful dialogue that aims to increase pathways to the profession. The firm also teamed up with Thrive Global to help employees achieve balance, and, rolled out two dozen new benefits to support employees’ physical, financial, emotional, and social well-being.

“We’re leaning into our culture of wellness and, at the same time, harnessing innovation to create new pathways that position us to drive innovation and help pave a more just and inclusive world,” said Leary.

Learn more about CLA’s culture in the firm’s annual Promise Report.

About CLA

CLA exists to create opportunities for our clients, our people, and our communities through industry-focused wealth advisory, digital, audit, tax, consulting, and outsourcing services. With more than 8,500 people, nearly 130 U.S. locations, and a global vision, we promise to know you and help you. For more information, visit CLAconnect.com. CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP) is an independent network member of CLA Global. See CLAglobal.com/disclaimer. Investment advisory services are offered through CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor.

###

Attachment