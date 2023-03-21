LAG3 Antibody Market Size Approved Drugs Clinical Trials Companies Insight

Delhi, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global LAG-3 Inhibitor Market, Drug Sales, Price & Clinical Trials Insight 2028 Report Highlights:

• Global LAG-3 Inhibitor Drug Market Opportunity Assessment

• Number Of LAG-3 Inhibitor Drugs In Market: 1 Drug

• Approved LAG-3 Inhibitor Drug Dosage, Patent & Pricing Insight

• Number Of LAG-3 Inhibitor Drugs In Clinical Trials: > 35 Drugs

• LAG-3 Inhibitor Drugs Clinical Trials Insight By Company, Country, Indication, & Phase

• LAG-3 Targeted Therapy Approaches

• Completive Landscape: Company Financials & Anti LAG-3 Antibodies in Trials

Download Report:

https://www.kuickresearch.com/report-lag3-lag-3-inhibitor-anti-lag3-lag-3-antibody-antibodies

LAG-3 was discovered in 1990 as an immune checkpoint but it was not until recently that the drug development for inhibiting the protein came into picture. As an immune checkpoint protein, its role has been highlighted in cancer, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, which is why it has become a hot topic in the cancer therapy domain. The pipeline for LAG-3 targeting drugs has been expanding modestly and it is anticipated that LAG-3 inhibitors will be able to pinch off a substantial portion of the global immunotherapy market in the coming years based on the commercial performance of the first-in-class dual PD-1/LAG-3 targeting drug combination Opdualag.

Immune checkpoint inhibitors are important in biological systems for their role of acting as breaks on the immune system to avoid unnecessary damage to healthy cells; however by overexpressing these immune breaks, cancer cells utilize the same property to escape immune surveillance and allow cellular proliferation. For this reason, targeting the checkpoint proteins has emerged as a popular choice for drug development and the LAG-3 is no different. In accordance with this, pharmaceutical companies have started launching their drugs in the clinical and developmental pipelines globally and the positive results from these research and clinical trials have been encouraging other drug developers to create their own LAG-3 targeted drugs using novel mechanisms.

The most successful drug to come out of these pipelines is relatlimab-rmbw, which was granted approval by the FDA in March 2022 in combination with nivolumab. This concoction is commercially available as Opdualag and is manufactured by US-based drug maker Bristol-Myers’ Squibb. In 2022 itself, its sales crossed US$ 100 Million in the US which is a remarkable feat for a newly approved drug that also shows the high acceptance rates by the general public for novel treatment approaches and immunotherapies in general. Following this, it was also approved by the EMA and is expected to enter the market in 2023, though the expected date has not been announced yet by the company.

The overexpression of LAG-3 protein has been assumed to be a marker for aggressive progression of a myriad of cancers including melanoma, which is the indication Opdualag has been approved for. The prominence of melanoma can also be seen in the global clinical trials database as a number of LAG-3 inhibiting candidates are being evaluated for different forms of melanoma. For instance, INCAGN238510 is an asset developed by Incyte which is under clinical evaluation for melanoma in combination with an anti-PD-1 and an anti-LAG-3 inhibitor developed by Incyte itself. Similarly, LBL-007 is one of the lead candidates of Leads Biolabs which is being assessed in patients with advanced melanoma.

The market for development of LAG-3 inhibitors has seen many collaboration and partnerships being announced too which has helped companies speed up the development process and allowed sharing of resources and financial burden. Recently, an Australia-based biotechnology company Immutep announced a clinical trial agreement with pharmaceutical giant Merck to conduct clinical trials for its novel fusion protein candidate Eftilagimod Alpha with the latter’s Avelumab, a PD-1 inhibitor. The combined blockade of LAG-3 and PD-1 has shown superior effects in preclinical and clinical trials because inhibition of the two most important immune checkpoints has been seen to have a deleterious effect on cancer tumors, causing their death. Many clinical trials assessing the co-blockade of LAG-3 and PD-1/L1 have been registered in the clinical studies database and some new combinations are expected to get approvals soon because of their high efficacy and acceptable safety profiles.

Immune checkpoint inhibition is not a novel idea in cancer immunotherapy but targeting the LAG-3 checkpoint protein is gaining attention only in the recent years after the emergence of numerous evidences showing the therapeutic potential of this blockade. In addition to cancer, a few candidates have also been developed and are being assessed for treating inflammatory disease such as psoriasis, which displays the potential for LAG-3 inhibition in a number of other illnesses. We believe that LAG-3 has the potential to become the next big immune checkpoint and has a lot of unexplored potential considering most candidates in the pipeline are for different forms of cancer only. At a time when immunotherapies have been gaining a lot of attention, development of inhibitors targeting the LAG-3 has opened new door of opportunities, simultaneously offering hope to patients who have not benefited from previous therapies.