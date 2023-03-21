HeartBrand Beef Selects Nogin To Elevate Its Online Customer Experience

TUSTIN, Calif., March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nogin (Nasdaq: NOGN), a leading provider of innovative Commerce-as-a-Service (“CaaS”) technology and services, today announced HeartBrand Beef as its latest customer. The-largest producer of premium Akaushi beef in the United States, HeartBrand Beef will use Nogin Intelligent Commerce technology and performance marketing services to develop a world-class online customer experience and simplify operational headaches as the company continues to grow sales and scale its business.



“HeartBrand Beef is nationally recognized for producing award winning premium Akaushi beef. The quality and taste is second to none,” said Jordan Beeman, President at HeartBrand Beef. “Our online experience needs to reflect that same level of excellence and be able to scale with us as we grow. Nogin puts us in a position to elevate our user experience and accelerate our growth without the distraction of managing this channel on our own.”

Nogin is an ecommerce powerhouse, delivering enterprise-level technology to mid-market brands while combining customer, industry and market expertise in a commerce-as-a-service model. As HeartBrand Beef replatforms onto Shopify Plus enhanced with Nogin Intelligent Commerce, it is also leveraging Nogin's performance marketing services to elevate marketing effectiveness and drive direct-to-consumer sales and profitability. Armed with these revolutionary tools, HeartBrand Beef is well-positioned to deliver a world-class experience—from first online order to first bite—to a growing customer base.

“HeartBrand Beef is committed to delivering an online customer experience to match its premium product, while also gaining insight into its marketing performance and reach,” said Jon Huberman, President and CEO at Nogin. “With its decision to leverage Nogin, HeartBrand Beef has the ecommerce and marketing side of the business handled so it can now focus on building and expanding its brand.”

About HeartBrand Beef

HeartBrand Beef is the largest producer of premium Akaushi beef in the United States. Originally from the Mount Aso region of Japan, Akaushi cattle are considered a national treasure and a protected breed by the government of Japan. HeartBrand Beef takes great care to diligently maintain the Akaushi genetics by replicating Japanese production systems, management practices and breed programs, the key to delivering the healthiest, best-tasting and highest quality beef to U.S. consumers. HeartBrand’s healthy beef is widely known and served in a growing number of fine restaurants and grocery stores around the country. Diners can also purchase Akaushi beef as a variety of steaks, ground beef, sausages and franks online at www.heartbrandbeef.com .

About Nogin

Nogin (Nasdaq: NOGN, NOGNW), the Intelligent Commerce company, provides the world’s leading enterprise-class ecommerce technology and services for brand leaders that need to deliver superior growth with predictable costs and an exceptional online experience. The Nogin Intelligent Commerce technology is a cloud-based ecommerce environment purpose-built for brands selling direct-to-consumer (D2C) and through online channel partners. Nogin frees its customers to focus on their brands while running as much or as little of the infrastructure as they choose. Founded in 2010, Nogin optimizes the entire ecommerce lifecycle for D2C brands, such as bebe, Brookstone, Hurley, and Kenneth Cole, achieving average growth of more than 40% in annual gross merchandise value (GMV) in the first year. To learn more, visit www.nogin.com or follow us on LinkedIn and on Twitter at @ Nogincommerce .

Contacts:

Media Contact:

BOCA Communications for Nogin

nogin@bocacommunications.com