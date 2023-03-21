Air to Water Heat Pumps Market to value USD 113.5 Billion by 2032: Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The air to water heat pumps market is expected to record a valuation of USD 113.5 billion by 2032, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc . The air to water heat pumps are gaining prominence across the residential, commercial, and manufacturing industries. The increasing energy needs across these verticals has generated the demand for higher energy output by not degrading the existing resources. However, the continual use of fossil fuels to power electricity production, heating & cooling, hot water, and other activities in diverse facilities is one of the key contributors to carbon emissions. To counter this rising carbon footprint across the globe, several governments are taking up significant measures.

To cite an instance, the European Union (EU)introduced an ambitious plan for 55% reduction in GHG emissions (compared to 1990 levels) by 2030. Furthermore, several regulatory authorities are enacting supportive policies such as renewable heat supports, tax credits, subsidies, and financial incentives to encourage the construction of low-carbon renewable energy sources, such as the ATW heat pumps. Since these pumps are not only energy efficient, but also environment and cost friendly, their demand is expected to surge in the upcoming years. To illustrate, for every kilowatt of energy used by these pumps, between 3 and 5 kW of heat is transferred, for serving multiple applications.

Air to water heat pumps market size from commercial applications is estimated to attain more than 16% growth rate through 2032. The higher need for space heating and hot water from healthcare facilities, educational institutions, and retail sectors, among others, is likely to drive Air to water heat pump demand across commercial applications. The influx of strict government rules aimed at reducing emissions from HVAC equipment will also push the product adoption. The growing government support in North America and Asia Pacific for retrofitting heating and cooling systems across buildings to fulfil pollution standards will foster air to water heat pump industry growth.

The rising demand for hot water and efficient space heating solutions in offices will also accelerate the demand for air to water heat pumps as ecological alternatives to natural gas or oil boilers. These pumps allow the user to have cooling, heating, and hot water at a lower cost than natural gas or oil boilers. To illustrate, these machines can extract up to 77% of the energy from the ambient air for free. The ongoing investments in the development of commercial establishments, will further create a favourable business scenario for the deployment of these systems.

Europe accounted for around 32% of the global air to water heat pumps market revenue in 2022, driven by the emergence of positive regulatory measures, supported by a plethora of fiscal support programs and policies. Major industry participants are collaborating with government agencies on new research and development (R&D) efforts for improved product efficiency ratings. Viessmann, for example, debuted Vitocal 150-A and Vitocal 151-A, two new monobloc air source heat pumps, in the United Kingdom in April 2022 to offer reduced installation costs and serve as boiler unit replacements in diverse residential applications. Moreover, the establishment of new partnerships to strengthen product portfolios with enhanced operational flexibility and capacities will benefit the industry landscape.

Key participants operating in the global air to water heat pumps market are Trane, Bosch Thermotechnology Corp., Glen Dimplex Group, DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd., Carrier Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, NIBE Industrier AB, Vaillant Group, SAMSUNG, STIEBEL ELTRON GmbH & Co. KG, Viessmann, Toshiba Air Conditioning, LG Electronics, WOLF GmbH, FUJITSU GENERAL LIMITED, and Guangzhou SPRSUN New Energy Technology Development Co., Ltd. To grab a larger revenue share, these firms are involved in various business strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and new product launches.

Partial Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3 Air to Water Heat Pump Market Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Regulatory Landscape

3.3 COVID- 19 impact on the industry outlook

3.4 Industry impact forces

3.4.1 Growth drivers

3.4.1.1 North America

3.4.1.1.1 Increasing deployment of advanced systems with high energy-efficiency ratings

3.4.1.1.2 Growing measures to curb harmful emissions along with rapidly increasing energy demand

3.4.1.2 Europe

3.4.1.2.1 Growing focus towards adoption of low carbon alternatives

3.4.1.2.2 Growing need for efficient water and space heating systems

3.4.1.2.3 Extreme climatic conditions

3.4.1.3 Asia Pacific

3.4.1.3.1 Rising expenditure towards real estate sector coupled with growing rate of urbanization

3.4.2 Industry Pitfalls and challenges

3.4.2.1 Prevalence of conventional heating technologies with lower initial expenditure

3.5 Price trend analysis

3.6 Risk assessment analysis

3.7 Growth potential analysis

3.8 Porter's Analysis

3.9 PESTEL Analysis

