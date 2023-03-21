New York, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hyaluronic Acid Based Dermal Fillers Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06433446/?utm_source=GNW

The global hyaluronic acid based dermal fillers market grew from $3.97 billion in 2022 to $4.42 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The hyaluronic acid based dermal fillers market is expected to grow to $6.26 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.1%.



The hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers market consists of sales of hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers for b??tl?gg?ng, ??ul?t?ng, and f?ll ???r?.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Acid is a form of sugar or polysaccharide found in bodily tissues such as skin and cartilage and that reacts with water and swells, giving a smoothing or filling effect. The hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers are substances used to increase volume and plumpness, smooth wrinkles and fine lines, and replenish lost skin volume.



North America was the largest region in the hyaluronic acid based dermal fillers market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the hyaluronic acid based dermal fillers market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main cross linking types of hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers are monophasic and biphasic.Monophasic fillers are homogeneous mixtures of high- and low-molecular-weight HA that undergo cross-linking after homogeneous mixing.



The applications are scar treatment, wrinkle correction treatment, lip enhancement, restoration of volume/ fullness, and other applications. The end users include specialty and dermatology clinics, hospitals and clinics, and other end users.



Rising the need for aesthetic therapies and anti-aging cosmetics is expected to drive the hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers market.Aesthetic medicine includes any medical treatments used to enhance a patient’s physical appearance and level of satisfaction, from minimally invasive to non-invasive cosmetic procedures.



Most people are seeking aesthetic procedures to preserve a youthful appearance.Hyaluronic acid injections are part of anti-aging treatments as they promote skin renewal and hydration.



For instance, according to data published in February 2022, by the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (AAFPRS) members, a US-based organization for facial plastic surgeons, in 2021, about 1.4 million surgical and non-surgical treatments were performed, and about 600 more procedures were performed by the plastic surgeons on average than in 2020, showing a 40% rise. Therefore, the need for aesthetic therapies and anti-aging cosmetics will drive the hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers market.



Product innovation is a key trend in the hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers market.Major market players are launching new products for increasing longevity and enhancing derma filler’s properties.



For instance, in April 2021, Sinclair Pharma, a UK-based aesthetic company, introduced MaiLi, a new dermal filler.The portfolio includes four hyaluronic acids (HA) filler products: Precise, Define, Volume, and Extreme.



The patented OxiFree technology in MaiLi protects long molecular HA chains. Crosslinking HA with 1,4-Butanediol diglycidyl ether (BDDE) results in a flexible, spring-like gel with volume, projection power, and longevity.



In October 2020, Allergan Aesthetics, a US-based company that develops, manufactures and markets a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products, acquired Luminera’s portfolio and pipeline of dermal filler products for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition adds Luminera’s innovative technology and HArmonyCa, a new dermal filler for facial soft tissue augmentation that combines cross-linked hyaluronic acid (HA) with embedded calcium hydroxyapatite (CaHA) microspheres to the Allergan Aesthetics’s, portfolio, expanding its dermal filler business.



Luminera is an Israel-based aesthetics company.



The countries covered in the hyaluronic acid based dermal fillers market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers market statistics, including hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers market share, detailed hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers industry. This hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

