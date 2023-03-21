China Cell Therapy Market Size Clinical Trials Companies Insight

Delhi, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China Cell Therapy Market Opportunity & Clinical Trials Insight 2028 Report Highlights:

More Than 400 Cell Therapies Are In Clinical Trials In China

2 Cell Therapies Are Commercially Approved

Insight on More Than 25 Cell Therapies Proprietary Technologies Developed By Chines Companies

China Cell Therapy Market Opportunity Assessment

Insight On More Than 400 Cell Therapies In Clinical Trials By Phase, Indication, Company

Analysis On Pricing & Reimbursement Framework

Insight On Key Chinese Pharmaceutical Companies Involved In R&D OF Cell Therapies

Chinese pharmaceuticals are slowly shifting their focus from manufacturing generic drugs to developing innovative drugs seeing the emerging competition among neighboring global companies. After a slow start, the development in cellular therapy is finally showing significant growth in China. Cell therapies like CART-T cell therapies have eventually expanded their reach throughout China. The country has turned heads from being the first to approve clinical trials for CAR-T cell in 2013 to conducting world’s largest number of CAR-T cell related trials in 2017. If Chinas continues to expand its research and development for cell and gene therapies, turning preclinical studies to clinical trials, it is foreseeable that the growth of cell therapy in China will be outstandingly noteworthy.

The strong increase in the activity for cell therapy research and development is a result of various cumulative factors in China, some of them being; strong government support, continuous capital flow, large patient segment that demands new therapies, unique healthcare sector and the talented researchers present in China. The country is emerging as one of the fastest growing pharmaceutical markets owing to the exponential rise in clinical research and development activity seen in the recent years. China has also evolved itself into becoming one of the most popular destinations for conducting clinical trials as its research and development activity incorporates a variety of therapeutic field and disorders.

Chimeric antigen receptor – T cell (CAR-T Cell) therapy is one of the widely progressed immunotherapeutic approach in China. Numerous CAR-T cell therapy candidates are actively undergoing clinical trials for the treatment of several diseases worldwide with 20%-30% being conducted solely in China which reflects the country’s growing stature in the pharmaceutical industry. As cancer is one of the leading causes of death in China, a huge number of these clinical trials are being carried out against different forms of cancer.

A China based startup ReLive Biotechnologies is strengthening its presence in regenerative therapy market. The company has completed the acquisition of all operating assets of Co.Don AG, a German listed biotech company, taking over the global patent rights of its flagship products “Spherox” and “Chondrosphere”. The former is one of the only two authorized cell therapy for regenerative treatment of articular cartilage defects globally. Spherox was authorized by the European Medical Agency (EMA) for distribution across the Europe. ReLive has completed the construction of a production facility for Spherox in China .

Recently, the Chinese government is making significant efforts in strengthening its Intellectual Property and aligning several strategies to drive national innovation. This is turning to be a positive point for multinational companies looking to invest in the country and enter the Chinese Cell and gene Therapy market. Several big pharmaceutical players have started to collaborations and marketing and licensing authorizations and more agreements between Chinese local players and foreign pharmaceutical companies can be anticipated. The country itself is expecting to expand cell and gene therapy efforts beyond CAR-T cell therapy.

Our report provides an in-depth analysis on the available cell therapies in China market along with their patent, price, dosage and sales analysis. This market report provides a thorough analysis of several factors that drive the growth of the cell therapy market in china as well as key challenges that the country faces for robust development of cell therapy. It includes the competitive landscape, recent industry trends and developments that involve strategic collaborations, new launches and several other key highlights about the insights of leading pharmaceutical players that will contribute to the China’s cell therapy growth.





