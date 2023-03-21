Hormonal Contraceptives Market To Reach USD 24.6 billion by 2032 | North America Dominates with 37.5% of the Market Share

New York, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The size of the global hormonal contraceptives market, which was anticipated to be worth USD 16.6 billion in 2022, is expected to increase at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2032. The market is estimated to be Worth USD 24.6 Billion in 2032. Hormonal contraceptives include progesterone and estrogen. It aids in halting conception by preventing the release of eggs from the ovaries, making the uterine lining extremely thin, or thickening the cervical mucus to prevent sperm from reaching the egg.



Key Takeaway:

By product type, oral contraceptive pills held the largest market share in 2022.

By hormones type, in 2022, the segment that held the most market share was combined hormonal contraceptives.

By the age of the user, individuals between the ages of 15 and 24 make up the majority of this segment, and this trend will continue over the forecast period.

In terms of end user type, the household segment commanded the largest market share.

, the household segment commanded the largest market share. In 2022, North America led this market with a 37.5% revenue share.

The small pill, the mill, the vaginal ring, and the contraceptive patch are the four long-acting reversible hormonal contraceptive treatments. When used properly, hormonal contraceptives can avoid more than 99% of unplanned pregnancies. Hormonal contraceptives reduce the risk of uterine, ovarian, and colon cancer.

Factors affecting the growth of Hormonal Contraceptives industry?

Rising awareness: The usage of hormonal contraceptives has greatly increased owing to urbanization and increasing awareness among women of all ages.

Government initiatives: Government initiatives to promote the use of hormonal contraceptives as a strategy to control population growth. This factor has boosted the growth of the global hormonal contraceptive industry.

An increasing number of adolescent pregnancies: Adolescent pregnancies have increased substantially, which has greatly influenced the global use of hormonal contraception.

Easy availability: The availability of major hormonal contraceptive manufacturers and easy access are key drivers of market growth.

Major players' increasing investment levels: The major companies use two important strategies to increase their market share: increasing R&D spending and commercializing new products.

Top Trends in Global Hormonal Contraceptives Market

A pill known as an oral contraceptive is also known as a birth control pill. Oral contraceptives contain hormones that stop the ovaries from releasing eggs, so preventing pregnancy. Estrogen and progesterone are typically included in oral contraceptives.

Owing to their accessibility and convenience of use, oral hormonal contraceptives are anticipated to occupy a sizeable proportion of the market. Companies that concentrate on new product launches and developing hormonal contraceptive combinations. This is expected to support segment growth of this market. As an illustration, Perrigo Company Plc submitted its application to the US Food and Drug Administration in July 2022 for one of the country's first over-the-counter (OTC) birth control tablets. An Rx-to-OTC switch for Opill, a progestin daily birth control pill, has been requested by the company. Oral contraceptive advancements are expected to drive market expansion.

According to the United Nations Contraceptive Usage by Method, 2019 report, a single method accounts for 50% or more of all contraceptive usage in at least one out of every five nations or regions. In 13 of the 37 countries or areas where it accounted for 50% or more of all usage, utilizing the pill was the most popular method in 2019. It is anticipated that the increasing utilization of oral contraceptives will accelerate segment growth over the forecast period.

Market Growth

The increase in focus on family planning, health problems related to teenage pregnancies, increased understanding of modern contraceptive techniques, and an increase in the use of oral pills as a primary method for preventing unexpected pregnancies are major drivers expected to fuel market expansion.

Additionally, improvements in hormonal contraception that are more effective and have fewer adverse effects drive the market's expansion.

Regional Analysis

37.5% of global hormonal contraceptives market revenues are attributable to North America. Owing to its infrastructure, greater public knowledge, and sizeable pharmaceutical sector, North America has the largest market for hormonal contraceptives. As a result of the most advanced pharmaceutical industries, North America has seen the most significant development in the usage of birth control methods. Asia Pacific is the second most important region in the market for hormonal contraceptives since it has developed pharmaceutical industries in countries such as India and Japan. It provides a high CAGR to address growing women's wants to shift their productive age as high demand increases in the Asia Pacific sector throughout the forecast period. Owing to more product releases, government initiatives, and higher public awareness, the regional market in Europe has expanded.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the hormonal contraceptives market has also been examined in this report. Some of the major players include Abbvie Inc., Bayer AG, Afaxys, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc., Johnson & Johnson,Pregna International Ltd., Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, The Female Health Company, Mylan N.V., Merck & Co. Inc., Ansell LTD, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Novartis ag, Mayer Laboratories, Agile Therapeutics, and Other Key Players.

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 16.6 billion Market Size (2032) USD 24.6 billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 4.1% North America Revenue Share 37.5% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

Well-known brands are working with well-known celebrities to raise awareness about hormonal contraception among the individuals in an effort to prevent unwanted pregnancies. Celebrity Ashley Tisdale worked with Allergen Plc to create the "Women who know" campaign. Women were informed about contraceptive options including the Loestrin Fe hormonal pill with this campaign.

Market Restraints

Headaches, vaginal yeast infections, nausea, and sore breasts are some side effects of hormonal contraception. The development of blood clots, often known as thrombosis, is a remote possibility. Hormonal contraceptives may cause mood changes and lessen women's desire for sexual activity. The risk of cervical cancer increases with the duration of oral contraceptive use. In the first five years of usage, oral contraceptives can raise risk by up to 10%; in the following five to nine years, the risk can rise to 60%; and after ten years, the risk of using contraceptives doubles.

Market Opportunities

Major market players are expanding owing to their penetration of the untapped market in developed countries. Awareness of contraceptive tablets is increasing daily, creating a new untapped market, as more individuals choose to put off having children in order to develop their careers or find stability in their lives.

Report Segmentation of the Hormonal Contraceptives Market

Product Type Insight

Based on product type, this market is divided into transdermal skin patches, intrauterine devices (IUD), vaginal rings, emergency contraceptive pills, injectable birth control, and others. Oral contraceptive tablets have the largest market share of these products. Oral contraceptives will also be the most widely used over the forecast period, since they have a success rate of 99% in preventing conception. The market for hormonal contraceptives, such as vaginal rings, is expected to increase quickly and has few adverse effects. The negative side effects of injectable contraceptives include depression, bloating, and weight gain. For female injectable, the failure rate is close to 6%.

Hormones Type Insight

By hormone type, the global market for hormonal contraceptives is segmented into progestin-only and combined hormonal contraceptives. The overall growth rate of these hormones is increased by combined hormonal contraceptives that are hormone-dependent. Government initiatives and programs may contribute to an increase in the overall sales of hormonal contraceptives as individuals become more aware of their options. An endocrine system called hormonal contraception is utilised to stop unintended pregnancies.

The Age Of The User Insight

The global hormonal contraceptive market is divided into age groups of 15 to 24 years, 25 to 34 years, 35 to 44 years, and Above 44 years. Most of these users are between the ages of 15 and 24, and this trend is expected to continue throughout the forecast period. The 15 to 24 age group is expanding owing to increased awareness of hormonal contraceptives, problems with unexpected, premarital, and unwanted pregnancies that end in abortion, known emergency contraceptive tablets, and issues with adolescent-age sexual activity.

End User Insight

Based on end-user type, The global hormonal contraceptive market is divided into hospitals, households, gynaecology centres, ambulatory surgery centres, clinics, and others. For these end users, the hormonal contraception industry is dependent on accessibility, cost, a variety of oral tablets, and increased efficacy. Currently and during the forecasted period, the household segment will be dominant. Sexual health improves as this market expands because contraceptives are more easily accessible. The use of contraceptives also helped to improve the health of expectant mothers and their babies.

Market Segmentation of Hormonal Contraceptives Market

By Product Type

Emergency Contraceptive Pills

Oral Contraceptive Pills

Vaginal Rings

Injectable Birth Control

Intrauterine Device (IUD)

Transdermal Skin Patches

Others

By Hormones Type

Combined Hormonal Contraceptive

Progestin-Only Contraceptive

By User's Age Type

15-24 Year

25-34 Years

35-44 Years

Above 44 Years

By End User Type

Gynecology Centers

Household

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Recent Development of the Hormonal Contraceptives Market

On July 20, 2022, The Cirqle Biomedical and Organon group of companies reached a licensing agreement for a new non-hormonal probe and demand for preventative measures.

Teva Pharmaceuticals released the etonogestrel vaginal ring NanduvaRing, which contains ethinyl estradiol, in June 2021.

