Global Teeth Whitening Products market is Poised to Reach Revenue of US$ 8,732.6 Million by 2031: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global teeth whitening products market is witnessing substantial growth in revenue, with an expected increase from US$ 5,205.4 million in 2022 to US$ 8,732.6 million by 2031. This represents an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.03% throughout the forecast period of 2023 to 2031.

Get Free sample copy of this report @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/teeth-whitening-products-market

Increasing awareness about oral hygiene, availability of OTC teeth whitening products, and rising demand from affluent individuals are some of the key factors driving the demand for global teeth whitening products market. The is highly fragmented and includes both professional in-office treatments as well as OTC teeth whitening products. However, according to SmileDirectClub Inc., in 2021, there was a 47% increase in teeth whitening and teeth straightening procedures. This indicates an upsurge in demand for such products.

Various teeth whitening products are available in the market, ranging from toothpastes and gels to over-the-counter strips and laser treatments. Toothpastes and gels are widely used due to their low cost and easy availability. Over-the-counter strips are also popular among consumers as they are easy to use and provide results in the short term. As per Astute Analytica’s study, the most prominent buyers for teeth whitening products falls between the ages of 18 and 49. Most of the conversions are expected to be female.

Key Findings

Product Types: Teeth whitening products come in two main categories—over-the-counter (OTC) and professional. OTC products are typically sold as gels, pens, strips, and toothpastes and can vary in terms of ingredients and concentrations. Professional products are usually stronger, as they are applied and monitored by a dental professional.

Ingredients: The most commonly used ingredients in teeth whitening products market are hydrogen peroxide and carbamide peroxide. Hydrogen peroxide is often used in higher concentrations, but it can cause more sensitivity. Carbamide peroxide is more commonly found in OTC products, as it releases less hydrogen peroxide making it less intense, but also takes longer to produce results.

Concentrations: The maximum concentration of active ingredient that may be used in teeth whitening products depends on the type of whitening product. For over-the-counter products, the maximum concentration of hydrogen peroxide or carbamide peroxide ranges from 0.1% to 10%. For professional products, the maximum concentration of hydrogen peroxide or carbamide peroxide is 35%.

Astute Analytica’s Study Reveals that Most of the Consumers are Unwilling to Spend More Teeth Whitening Products

Astute Analytica's analysis of the global teeth whitening products market is focused on understanding consumer behavior and trends in order to help end user of this report better understand their target markets and optimize their product offerings.

The primary age group for tooth whitening products is 18-49, with the majority of conversions likely to be female. We have also identified key interests among this demographic such as beauty & Wellness and personal care, which can be leveraged to drive sales of tooth whitening products

Cheaper products are more popular with consumers, while more expensive products tend to be less popular. This is likely due to the fact that teeth whitening is not a necessity for most people, and so they are unwilling to spend a lot of money on it. It was also found that convenience is a major factor for consumers in when it comes to teeth whitening products market. Products that are easy to use and require minimal effort are more popular than those that are difficult to use or require a lot of time and effort. This is likely because people want to get the desired results without having to put in a lot of work.

Looking forward, the sales of professional teeth whitening treatments will continue to grow at a faster rate than OTC products. This is due to a number of factors including continued consumer awareness of the risks associated with OTC products, further price drops for professional treatments, and continued endorsement from celebrities and social media influencers.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC): https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/teeth-whitening-products-market

Glycerin to Generate over 36% Revenue of Global Teeth Whitening Products Market

Glycerin is an important ingredient in teeth whitening products, which helps to expedite the stripping of moisture in the enamel. This allows the whitening product to reach the stains that are below the surface of the tooth. In addition, glycerin is used to prolong the shelf-life of these products. According to our research, glycerin is expected to generate over 36% of revenue in the market by 2031.

A major factor driving the growth of this market is the increasing demand for aesthetic treatments, due to the increasing number of beauty conscious consumers. Additionally, the introduction of advanced bleaching and whitening products, as well as the increasing availability of innovative products is also expected to propel the growth of the teeth whitening products market during the forecast period. Along with the increase in demand, leading players in the market are also focusing on introducing innovative products and expanding their product portfolios. As such, glycerin is expected to remain a key ingredient in these products, as it helps to extend the shelf-life and provide effective results. Moreover, glycerin is also a relatively low-cost ingredient, which makes it an attractive option for manufacturers.

Top 10 Players Captured Over 62% Revenue Share of Global Teeth Whitening Products Market, Colgate Palmolive is Dominating, Which Followed by GSK

The global landscape of teeth whitening products is highly consolidated, with Colgate-Palmolive leading the market with a revenue share of over 14%. This is followed by Unilever and GSK, who collectively have over 23% share of the market. The teeth whitening products market has seen a significant growth over the past few years, with the global market size estimated at USD 8.3 billion by 2030. This growth is expected to continue, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% anticipated between 2023 to 2031. The rising demand for cosmetic dentistry can be attributed to several factors such as increasing income levels, growing awareness of dental issues, and technological advancements.

The move towards a more youthful, confident appearance has fuelled the growth of teeth whitening products, with 37 million Americans using tooth whiteners in 2021. To capitalize on this growth opportunity, these companies are targeting students and working-class professionals. Our research on the global teeth whitening products market indicates that the majority of conversions being female. Additionally, interests in beauty & Wellness and personal care is being tapped into as well. Players like Colgate are focusing on introducing products that are safe and cost-effective, as well as leveraging digital marketing strategies to increase brand visibility.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

BURST USA Inc.

Burts Bees (CLX Group)

Colgate-Palmolive

Davids Natural Toothpaste Inc

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Go Natural

Hello Products

Johnson and Johnson

Ludovico Martelli SpA

Mr. Blanc

Nu Skin

Proctor and Gamble

Supersmile

Ultradent Products Inc.

Unilever

Go Smile

Other Prominent Players

Directly Purchase a copy of report with TOC @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/inquire-before-purchase/teeth-whitening-products-market

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company which has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in depth and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising of business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Contact us:

Aamir Beg

BSI Business Park, H-15,Sector-63, Noida- 201301- India

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)

Email: sales@astuteanalytica.com

Website: www.astuteanalytica.com