Endometrial Ablation market size was estimated at USD 3.4 Billion in 2023 and is expected to grow further to USD 6.8 billion by 2033 Says Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Endometrial Ablation Market revenues were estimated at US$ 3.4 Billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2033, according to a recently published Future Market Insights report. By the end of 2033, the market is expected to reach US$ 6.8 Billion. The aggregate revenue from US and China was US$ 1.4 Billion in 2022.



With the advent of minimally invasive endometrial ablation treatments, the endometrium can be destroyed in a more expedient, outpatient setting. This operation is less dangerous and technically straightforward to carry out.

The International Federation of Gynaecology and Obstetrics estimates that between 3% and 30% of reproductive-aged women are affected by ABillionormal Uterine Bleeding. Women's treatment plans have become the key focus of the general health industry in the modern world. Governments and private organizations around the world have placed women's health at the center of their wellbeing race.

In India, such as in many other locations, women are eligible for several tax benefits and exemptions under the provisions of several sections of the tax code. Women's healthcare initiatives may promote the effectiveness of treatment alternatives, which will boost the market.

Key players:

Medtronic

CooperSurgical Inc.

Boston Scientific Corp.

Ethicon, Inc.

Olympus Corp.

Richard Wolf GmbH

AngioDynamics

Hologic, Inc.

Minerva Surgical, Inc.



A few of the recent developments in the market are:

In February 2021, CooperSurgical, a division of CooperCompanies, acquired Aegea Medical, nearly a year after the company received FDA approval for its Mara water vapor ablation system for severe menstrual bleeding.

In May 2019, Medtronic Plc announced a partnership with Koninklijke Philips N.V. This collaboration is projected to result in an integrated cryoablation solution that is cutting-edge in terms of image guidance.

In April 2021, Olympus Corporation relocated its Therapeutic Solutions Division's worldwide headquarters from Tokyo to the United States in order to gain better access to the medical industry and earn more revenue through expanded commercial prospects.

In June 2021, Boston Scientific purchased the remaining shares of FARAPULSE. Boston Scientific's electrophysiology sector was bolstered by the acquisition, which added pulsed-field ablation technology to the company's offerings.

Market Segments Covered in Endometrial Ablation Market Analysis

By Type:

Devices Cryoablation Radiofrequency Ablation Hydrothermal Ablation Thermal Balloon Microwave Energy

Procedures



By End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers



Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Endometrial Ablation Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Summary of Statistics

1.3. Key Market Characteristics & Attributes

1.4. Future Market Insights Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

