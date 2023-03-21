New York, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Surgical Retractors Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06433442/?utm_source=GNW

, Medtronic PLC., Teleflex Incorporated, Terumo Corporation, The Cooper Companies Inc., Applied Medical Resources Corporation, Arthrex Inc., Stryker Corporation, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Enovis Corporation, Globus Medical Inc.



The global surgical retractors market grew from $2.19 billion in 2022 to $2.38 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The surgical retractors market is expected to grow to $3.13 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.1%.



The surgical retractors market consists of sales of distractors equipment’s, positioners and stereotactic devices, mechanical cutters, and backbiting forcep scissors.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Surgical retractors are the medical instruments that are used during a surgical procedure to keep the area of incision or surgery open.The device improves visibility and contributes to a more effective surgical procedure.



The surgical retractors are used to hold an incision or wound open while a surgeon works.



North America was the largest region in the surgical retractors market in 2022.Europe was the second-largest region in the surgical retractors market.



The regions covered in the surgical retractors market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of surgical retractors are handheld and self-retaining.The handheld is used to secure surgical incisions in an open position and pull back on ligaments, tissues, and other structures at the operative site.



Handheld retractors are surgical devices that separate bodily tissues during surgery that are held by an assistant, a robot, or the surgeon during a procedure.The different designs include fixed or flat-frame retractors, angled or curved-frame retractors, and blade or elevated-tip retractors and involve various usages such as tissue handling and dissection, and fluid swabbing.



The main applications include neurosurgery, wound closure, reconstructive surgery, cardiovascular, orthopedic, obstetrics and gynaecology, and others. The different end users include hospitals and surgical centers, ambulatory care centers, and others.



An increasing number of surgical procedures is expected to propel the growth of the surgical retractors market going forward.A surgical procedure is a medical treatment that involves making an incision and using tools to stop or repair disease in a living body.



A variety of medical disorders are diagnosed, investigated, or treated via surgical procedures.Surgical retractors are mostly used in open surgery, endoscopy, dermatology, ophthalmology, and dentistry and old tissues or organs during surgeries.



For instance, according to the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, a US-based organization devoted to aesthetic plastic surgery and cosmetic medicine, in the US, surgical procedures increased by 54% in 2021. Therefore, the increasing number of surgical procedures is driving the growth of the surgical retractor market.



Technological advancements are the key trends gaining popularity in the surgical retractors market.Major companies operating in the surgical retractors market are introducing new technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in August 2021, Advanced Surgical Retractor Systems Inc., a US-based medical equipment company launched exploratory laparotomy with the new TITAN Cestero surgical retractor (CSR), an advancement in surgical retractor technology. The TITAN CSR combines multiple retractors in one novel device and is designed to integrate with Bookwalter blades. It provides optimal exposure to deep and retroperitoneal structures boasting a 50x faster setup speed.



In April 2022, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, a Germany-based medical technology company acquired Kogent Surgical LLC and Katalyst Surgical LLC for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition would help Carl Zeiss Meditec AG to its businesses grow, enhance its surgical solution portfolio, and bring in more recurring income.



Kogent Surgical LLC is a US-based renowned innovator in the medical device industry with a focus on microsurgical instruments, surgical site illumination, and electrosurgery. Katalyst Surgical LLC is a US-based company specializing in titanium ophthalmic surgical instruments.



The countries covered in the surgical retractors market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The surgical retractors market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides surgical retractors market statistics, including surgical retractors industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a surgical retractors market share, detailed surgical retractors market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the surgical retractors industry. This anomaly detection market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

