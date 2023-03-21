U.S. Scalp Cooling Systems Market is projected to reach a revenue of US$ 49.7 million at a CAGR of 7.8% by 2033 | Persistence Market Research

New York, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per this latest study by Persistence Market Research, the U.S. Scalp Cooling Systems Market was valued at US$ 22.1 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 49.7 million by the end of 2033, expanding rapidly at a CAGR of 7.8%.



Scalp cooling systems are devices used to reduce hair loss in cancer patients who are undergoing chemotherapy. Chemotherapy drugs target rapidly dividing cancer cells but they can also damage healthy cells, including hair follicles, leading to hair loss. Scalp cooling systems work by reducing blood flow to the hair follicles, which reduces the number of chemotherapy drugs that reach the hair follicles. Reduced exposure to chemotherapy drugs helps protect the hair follicles and reduce hair loss.

Leading industry participants are continually working to come up with better technology that can better serve the needs of the populace. With heightened competition in the industry among major competitors, technological improvements are also accelerating. The development of painless technology without the use of surgery is the major goal.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Manual cooling systems/cold gel caps held 72.6% share of the U.S. scalp cooling systems market in 2022.

Scalp cooling systems for rental purposes accounted for 84.9% market share in 2022.

The hospitals segment accounted for a market share of 44.8% in 2022.

Northeast U.S. held 27.6% share of the market in 2022.

According to a researcher from Persistence Market Research, “The U.S. scalp cooling systems market is expected to increase rapidly due to the high prevalence of cancer and growing demand for advanced products with new technologies,”

Market Competition

The market for scalp cooling systems is specialized in nature. Leading firms are implementing different methods to maintain their place in the industry. In addition to generating new and better items and enhancing their sales channels through online advertising, they are also expanding their operations into developing regions of the U.S. These initiatives are meant to increase their market presence.

On June 27, 2019, Dignitana received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the DigniCap Delta scalp-cooling device.

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the U.S. scalp cooling systems market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2017 to 2021 and projections for 2023 to 2032.

This research study is based on the

Product (manual cooling system/cold gel caps, automated cooling system),

(manual cooling system/cold gel caps, automated cooling system), Sales (direct sale, rental sale),

(direct sale, rental sale), End user (hospitals, specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, home care settings),

(hospitals, specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, home care settings), Across five key regions of the U.S.

Other Trending Reports:

