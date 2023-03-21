New York, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Medical Engineered Materials Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06433441/?utm_source=GNW

, Ethicon Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Huntsman Corporation, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Nitto Denko Corporation, and Recticel.



The global medical engineered materials market grew from $16.83 billion in 2022 to $19.3 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The medical engineered materials market is expected to grow to $31.92 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 13.4%.



The medical engineered materials market consists of sales of medical plastics, medical foams, medical films, medical elastomers, and medical adhesives.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Medical engineered materials refer to a material that is engineered to specific or custom requirements to engage with biological systems in a therapeutic or diagnostic manner for medical purposes.It is generally a link between science, technology, and medicine and is also known as biomaterials.



The medical engineered materials are used to integrate key materials science modules with an understanding of medical design.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the medical engineered materials market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this medical engineered materials market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of medical engineered materials are medical plastics, medical foams, medical films, medical adhesives, and medical elastomers.Medical-grade plastic materials refer to plastics designed to make medical products.



It is used for manufacturing products for in vitro diagnostics and primary packaging for pharmaceuticals, which preserves and contains medicines to avoid contamination. The various applications involved medical devices, medical disposables, medical wearables, and advanced wound care.



Increasing instances of chronic diseases are expected to drive the growth of the medical engineered materials market going forward.Chronic diseases refer to conditions that last a year or more and require ongoing medical attention or limit activities of daily living or both.



The nanoengineered parts can be used to build a miniature replica of a heart chamber and cure heart-related problems.For instance, in June 2020, according to the World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based government agency, chronic disease prevalence is expected to rise by 57% by the year 2020.



Further, according to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), an international organizations made from over 230 national diabetes association’s from 160 countries, in 2021, approximately 537 million adults were living with diabetes and the number is projected to increase to 643 million by 2030 and 783 million by 2045. Therefore, the increasing instances of chronic diseases are driving the growth of the medical engineered materials market.



Productinnovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the medical engineered materials market.Major companies operating in the market are introducing new innovative products such as polycarbonateresin which is based on certified renewablefeedstock, to sustain their position in the market.



For instance,in March 2020, a US-based specialty chemicals company, introduced osteoconductive polyether ether ketone (PEEK) that enhances the union between bone and an implant.Biphasic calcium phosphate, a unique functional addition, was used to create the novel PEEK biomaterial’s osteoconductive qualities, which enable bone cells to adhere to implants more quickly, positively and affecting fusion, or osteointegration, at the interface between the bone and the implant.



In turn, this will hasten bone fusion and recovery.



In February 2022, Celanese Corporation, a US-based global chemical leader, acquired Dupont’s resins and Advanced Solutions business lines for an amount of $11 billion.This acquisition is expected to help Celanese build a market-leading portfolio with unrivalled scale, production power, and technological experience to serve the automotive, consumer, and industrial markets.



DuPont is a US-based company operating in medical engineered materials.



The countries covered in the medical engineered materials market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The medical engineered materials market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides medical engineered materials market statistics, including medical engineered materials industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a medical engineered materials market share, detailed medical engineered materials market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the medical engineered materials industry. This medical engineered materials market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

